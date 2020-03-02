The Headstart rental lease motion from last month was corrected by the Iroquois County Board Management Services Committee.
At its meeting Monday it made a motion to pass on options to Headstart on how it would rather pay its back rent.
There was a timing issue, as the county increased the rent and it wasn’t reflected in Headstart’s yearly budget.
Finance manager Jill Johnson said the correct payment has been made since January, but the old amount had been paid from September through December of 2019. The amount owed from those months is $2,33.92.
The committee is offering Headstart to pay the amount in full right away, spread the payments over 12 month starting in January so the money can be budgeted, or pay the amount over the next nine months.
As for other administrative renters, it’s time to get the floors and carpets cleaned at the USDA office as per its rental contract, said maintenance supervisor Chris Drake.
The committee questioned whether more was known on the ADA updates the USDA had requested be done at the administrative center.
Committee member Sherry Johnson said she’s talked to someone who will send the request on to an engineer to look at at no cost.
Drake said in the late summer there will be an audit of the bills to make sure there has been a savings through the Smartwatt energy project. If it’s found there hasn’t been, a check will be written out to the county as per the contract.
Jill Johnson had given committee members a quick audit she had done of the bills. She said she would continue to make a more precise listing.
Committee chairman Lyle Behrends said there’s been “significant savings” but because it’s been a warm winter, it would need to be tracked for a few years.
In another matter, Drake told the committee he’s had to remove snow nine times this season, the last ones being Feb. 5, Feb. 13 and Feb. 26.
He said he’s been able to keep the sidewalks cleared, but when the snow heaviest fell from 6-8 a.m., it was harder to keep the parking lots snow free.
He said the part time help has only had to work 30 hours, so far.
Finally, Drake gave an update of some of the work that was done at the county buildings last month.
At the administrative center, a new refrigerator was put in the break room and he continues to keep the heat pumps going.
At the courthouse, he said, there was a little work done on the sinks and toilets.
At the jail, he said, the outside stair project is complete. The dumbwaiter and the keyless entry are also fixed.
He said work was done on the water system, and work on the gas line and fresh air exhaust is set to be done.
Drake said the south lot at the administrative center is “progressively getting worse”. He said he’ll fill it with cold patch when he’s able, but it might be better to get the small section cutout and replaced.