The Iroquois County Board Policy and Procedure Committee members got summary of how the coronavirus is affecting the area.
After county board chairman John Shure raised concerns around the virus at Thursday’s meeting, Emergency Management Services Coordinator Eric Ceci spoke as part of the Iroquois County Public Health Department.
“We, here, are at a low risk right now,” Ceci said, but, “The spread is expected to continue.”
The ICPHD is keeping abreast of any changes in the state, country and the world.
There’s no vaccine for this new strain of infection, which is in the same family as SARS. He said if it did hit locally, then there are ways to isolate and quarantine the individual.
“It’s not the end of the world, however, it continues to be a problem,” he said. So far, the numbers show three percent of those who contracted it have died.
The best way to prevent this virus and many other illnesses is by washing hands, he said. This is something else which is communicable by bodily fluids, and people need to watch they way they cough and sneeze.
More about communicable diseases will be presented by Vonda Pruitt, director of nursing services at ICPHD, at the county board health committee meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Ceci also spoke to the committee about a contract for a public alert warning system, which when it’s up and running hopefully later this year, will send emergency alerts to devices.
Shure told the committee the town hall meeting Feb. 17 went well, and it was well attended. He said there could be another one March 12.
As for insurance matters, Myron Munon from Bliss McKnight explained there’s still no information on sexual harassment training required by the state from the state.
He did give committee members a policy for alcohol and drug use in the Iroquois County workplace to review. It will also be sent to the states attorney to review before approval next month.
At the policy and procedure committee’s next meeting Don Williams will talk about Iroquois Memorial Hospital.