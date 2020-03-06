Spring is coming and roadwork will be underway.
Iroquois County Highway Engineer Joel Moore gave the county board transportation and highway committee an update.
He said there could be a savings in line items like gas because of the milder winter, but there could be a lot of money spent patching the county’s roads.
He said township road commissioners are already asking when there will be patch available. He said it’ll be a few more weeks before the first batch arrives.
As for snow, Moore said he damaged a snow plow wing.
The ground was soft, he said, and “stuck the toe of the wing in the ditch at Buckley”.
He turned the claim into insurance, as it’s expected to thousands of dollars in parts.
Moore went over the FY20 budget, expenses and income. With 14 percent of the year gone, he said, “Everything is pretty much in line.”
He went over the progress of creating agreements for state line bridges.
“The feds are wanting new agreements” on how the bridges will be maintained and who will be responsible for the costs, he said. “Historically, it’s been a 50/50 cost share on all the bridges.”
He said he’s been talking with representatives with Newton and Benton counties, as well as the state DOTs. There are fewer than 10 bridges this pertains to.
The plan is to have these agreed upon by the parties and then present it to the county board for approval.