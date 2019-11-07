The Iroquois County Board Judicial and Public Safety Committee got its monthly reports at Wednesday’s meeting at the courthouse.
States attorney Jim Devine updated the committee on what his office is working on.
He said there were 15 individuals before the grand jury this week, “mostly drugs, meth heroin.
“That a lot of what we do,” he said, and it’s taking up a lot of the attorneys’ time.
He said the drugs aren’t just being found on the interstate; a good portion of the cases are officers picking someone up who has a warrant and drugs are found on their person.
Devine also marijuana laws will be changing at the first of the year, but he stressed that marijuana law breakers will be prosecuted.
Barb King, probation supervisor, gave the probation report.
For the adult caseload there were 11 new admissions, 185 general caseload clients and one pretrial service client.
In the specialized court there were 22 sex offenders and seven domestic violence clients. There were 34 administrative active and two inactive cases. Twelve cases were closed.
There were 14 investigation reports and one person is on GPS/alcohol monitoring.
For public service work, four clients were added with 930 hours. Once client completed work; 30 hours were completed. There are 8,100 hours remaining.
For the juvenile caseload there were four new admissions, 39 general caseload clients, 12 pretrial pending/referral cases and six cases closed.
One investigation report was done.
There was one detention screening completed and one juvenile detained. One juvenile was in detention as of Oct. 25. There were 38 days used in the Vermilion County Youth Detention Center.
One client was added for public service with 24 hours. There were four clients who completed work, with 96 hours completed. There were 804 hours remaining.
The department monthly totals were 46 successful field contacts, 440 office client contacts, 15 investigations, five urinalysis and blood alcohol contents tests, and 291 total caseloads.
Circuit clerk Lisa Hines handed out her office’s disbursements sheet to committee members. A total of $98,757.84 was collected: $48,269.10 was paid to the county and $50,488.74 was paid to others.
Last month credit collections took in $5,157.41 and the Illinois comptroller took in $779.46
Hines totaled what was received from the two through October: the committee credit collections received $59,712.46 and the Illinois comptroller received $49,157.16.
9-1-1 Director Eric Raymond turned in the ETSB report.
There were a total of 2,070 calls for service: 1,443 police, 112 fire, 325 ambulance, 128 change of quarters, 39 coroner, 23 animal control.
There were 974 9-1-1 calls and 4,283 non emergency calls.
Telecommunicators used 93.5 hours of overtime and the director was on the radio for 12 hours.