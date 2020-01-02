The main items of business for the Iroquois County Board Policy and Procedure Committee this month was to work on a microbrewery ordinance for the county.
A few months ago the county board approved a conditional use zoning in rural Thawville for Morris and Linda Tammen to open a microbrewery.
Linda Tammen was at Thursday morning’s committee meeting, and she said the building of the place has begun and a separate septic was needing to be installed for the wastewater.
She said the plan is for the family to “focus on the tasting room”, as state law prohibits an establishment from self distributing to nearby businesses. They would need to go through an established distributer.
She provided the committeemen with examples of state laws, especially where it limits the amount of alcohol that can be served to an individual.
County board chairman John Shure said an ordinance has been adapted from another county.
The goal is to write this ordinance broadly in the case other establishments are planned.
“No two facilities will be the same in how they approach things,” Shure said, but it would be easier to have an ordinance which would cover a lot.
The ordinance was approved for recommendation to the full board, with states attorney Jim Devine looking at it also. Committeeman Lyle Behrends said if there are future changes needing to be made the ordinance can be revised.
EMA Director Eric Ceci updated the committee on what he’s been doing.
Among the items listed was continuing to work on the hazard mitigation plan. He said he’s taken a two-day class to help him updated what the county has had in place.
He said in the near future there will be tabletop exercises regarding flash floods and tornadoes.
Myron Munon spoke to the committee about insurance matters, specifically setting up state mandated trainings related to the Senate Bill 75. The Transparency Act. He said even as the new year has begun, there’s no information from the state on what’s required of trainings such as sexual harassment in the workplace.
The committee reviewed its policy on drug and alcohol use in the workplace.
One of the items expected to change was removing marijuana as an “illegal drug”, yet still keeping its use prohibited while on the job.
It also plans on changing the wording allowing employees to be drug tested “with reasonable suspicion” that not limited to the reasons listed in the policy.
The matter was tabled until a future meeting.