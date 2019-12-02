The Iroquois County Board’s Smartwatt energy updating project is complete.
County board management services committeeman Charles Alt asked what the status of it was at Monday morning’s committee meeting.
Maintenance supervisor Chris Drake said the project is all done.
Finance manager Jill Johnson said the expenses for it are wrapping up, as well. What is left is the loan balance, and she said the county had about $43,000 in its contingency fund remaining in the FY19 budget. This money was approved last month to be put toward the borrowed money.
Smartwatt helped the county in retrofitting LED lights in all three buildings: jail, courthouse and administrative center; placing a new chiller at the jail and courthouse; and putting in a building automated system — replacing the pneumatics at the courthouse and jail with electronic controls for heating and cooling.
Within Drake’s monthly maintenance report, he said the dumbwaiter in the jail broke, and Otis was called to put in a new cable.
He said the back door on the east side of the jail has been replace, a project which needed to be done for a while. He said what was in previously was a door that had an eight foot laminate glass plate that was easily seen through. The new door is a steel door with a small window.
As for the winter weather, he said he had to order another salt spreader, as the previous one broke over Veterans Day, the first big snow of the season. He said a repair kit cost $500, but a new one was just $300 more.
Plus, he ordered two and half pallet of salt, taking his total to four pallet.
Also at the meeting, the committee put fertilizer for the county’s farm ground out for bid.