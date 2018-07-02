The county is looking for more usable space.
There’s storage area in the “attic” of the administrative center, but it’s not easily accessible. Putting in a lift of some sort was discussed at Monday’s Iroquois County Board Management Services committee meeting.
Board member Charles Alt invited a representative from Garaventa to look at the area and to give recommendations.
The upstairs area houses a lot of paperwork, most of which is related to the public health department. ICPHD Administrator Dee Schippert said recently she took up 48 boxes and it was heavy and awkward.
It was suggested the county could put in either a freight lift or a blend of a paper/person lift.
There is also a limited use limited application (LULA) lift. It’s like a commercial elevator but smaller and slower. It’s about seven square foot in size and has a 1,400 pound capacity. A load bearing wall is needed and an small area to put in a machine room for the hydraulics. The cost is about $65,000.
Alt said he wanted to give the county some options.
The committee also discussed getting snow removal bids, specifically to ask for salt in the parking lot or not.
It’s been said that the county isn’t required to salt the parking lot, but Schippert said with the number of families, mothers with young children, who go to public health it would be safer if it did.
Once the full board has had a chance to okay whether salt application is wanted or not then the county will put it to bid. Committee chairman Lyle Behrends initially said talking about it this month was to “get people talking and thinking” before it’s needed but later said “the sooner the better” in letting the winter time bid. Plus, hopefully, there will be more bidders, he said.
In another bid-related matter, Behrends said there’s still research being done as to what solar farm companies might be interested in the county’s land to lease some acres for a system.
One company has directly expressed interest, to the point of offering a contract, but the full board had decided a few months ago that the amount it would take in from the lease would be too great to not offer the opportunity to other companies.
Finally, Drake said, the south parking lot of the courthouse is done, and “It looks great.”
He said in the striping two handicap spots were marked in, as legally one handicap spot is needed per 25 spots.
Unfortunately, he said, the sidewalk and curbing may end up not being ADA compliant. He said this will need to be done.
Behrends said there’s still $6,400 available from the budgeted money set aside for the lot work.
He also reported that professionals told him that the administrative center’s parking lot doesn’t need seal coating, rather it just needs crack sealing and striping. “It’ll save money to not seal coat the whole lot.” The work was budgeted to be done this fiscal year, at a budgeted amount of $25,000.
“If professionals say it doesn’t need it, crack seal it, save money and be done,” said Behrends. The work is expected to lost less than $30,000, the legal limit that requires something to be put out for bids.
In other matters, the committee learned there will be meetings with Smart Watt regarding the energy audit performed and the pricing for suggested projects.
The county board’s finance committee will have its departmental budget hearings July 23-25.
Also, the committee continues to work on a policy regarding outside organizations using the county board room.