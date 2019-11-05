Though there’s no election this month, the Iroquois County Clerk’s office is busy with election related matters.
Clerk Lisa Fancher told the county board tax/planning and zoning committee at Tuesday morning’s meeting what’s been going on in her office.
She said packets are available in the office for those who are wanting to run for the county board in the March election.
Fancher updated the committee on the survey the state is requiring of all the county’s voting places, making sure the areas are ADA compliant.
“We’re working through that. It’s not as bad as we expected it to be.” She said 36 of the 37 precincts have been inspected. “A few are fixable with some signage. A few are really band and will require a change.”
She said there are some places in which a “van accessible” sign can be put up.
There’s some places which would need different door handles, ramps and/or mats put down on the gravel in the driveway to make it easier for wheelchairs. She said they’re working with township supervisors on ways to make fixes. “We’ll do our best to alleviate the issue.” She said there’s more on the survey than there was 10 years ago with the last survey sent out from the state.
There will need to be a change in buildings, Fancher said. But the problem is, in some places there’s not where else to go. In places like Papineau and Woodland, there are not a lot of buildings to choose from.
One voting place in particular she did mention was the administrative center, which is also a voting place. She said there are no survey faults in this building.
Another matter she talked about was the question on the proposed river conservancy district that will be on the March ballot.
She said her staff is working on making sure the question, thus the proper ballot, gets to those who live within the propose boundary.
Staff is working with GIS mapping, as well as 9-1-1 addresses, and voter registration data to find the information. She said her office would like to have more layers on the GIS for better mapping capabilities.
Treasurer Kurt Albers told the committee the county had its tax sale Oct. 28.
There were 342 parcels sold, taking in $384,703.92.
In the planning and zoning report, it shows there were 37 building inspections done in October.
In October there were 14 building permits issued: one agricultural and 13 residential. There were 94 building permits for the year: 86 residential and eight agricultural.
The October permit fees totaled $8,568.84, taking the year’s total to $29,333.19.