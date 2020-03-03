Early voting is underway in Iroquois County.
The Primary Election day will be March 17, but people are casting their votes already, said county clerk Lisa Fancher. She said more people are mailing in their ballots than voting in the office, so far, but that number can change.
She also said election judges will have their training session coming up.
Election-related, Fancher said the letters of economic interest have been sent out.
She said there are 1,200 position which require the statements, but there’s only about 950 people who fill them, with some who are responsible for more than one position.
As for taxes, she said her office has its pre-extention work done and is waiting for the next step in the process to be sent to her.
Supervisor of assessments Bob Yergler said the board of review is finishing up its final hearings before sending the final abstracts to the state. Then, the information will be sent to the clerk’s office.
Treasurer Kurt Albers said mobile home bills were sent out March 1 and they’re due May 1.
He said there’s been a positive response from residents regarding being able to see tax bills on the county’s website.
Also at the meeting, the committee approved the resolutions and deeds acquired through delinquent tax process.
From the zoning portion of the meeting, Yergler gave out that report.
In February there were six residential building permits issued, taking in $2,649. For the fiscal year there have been 11 residential and four agriculture permits issued.
There were 19 building inspections during February.