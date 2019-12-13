The Iroquois County Board vote was 18-0 to accept an ordinance to prohibit cannabis business establishments.
Board members Michael McTaggart and Kevin Bohlmann were absent from the Dec. 10 meeting.
The board needed to determine whether it would allow adult-use cannabis businesses within the unincorporated areas of the county. These businesses include cultivation centers, craft growers, processing organizations, infuser organizations, dispensing organizations or transporting organizations.
The county board policy and procedure committee deferred a vote at its meeting, opting to put the question to the full board to get everyone to speak out.
County board member Jed Whitlow said he has a lot of opinions on the matter, from doing research and from his years as a police officer. He said the state has “gone down the liberal highway”.
“Thank goodness (counties) have a say in it at least.”
He said he’s not trying to say that marijuana is worse than alcohol, but it has its own bad issues. He also said that his opinions doesn’t mean he’s against the medical use.
“Does revenue mean so much we’re willing to risk lives?”
He said just because it’s legal, doesn’t mean the financial market is legit for it. He said it’s been show in states where this has been legal for a period of time that the black market has undercut the legal sales.
The ordinance does not have an impact on the medical use, explained county board member Chad McGinnis. The county’s ordinance does nothing to restrict Illinois’ law regarding use and possession of marijuana.
“Do we want establishments in unincorporated areas?” said McGinnis.
County board member Barb Offill said allowing the cannabis-related businesses in the unincorporated areas of Iroquois County shows the board is supporting the use of it, advocating for it.
“We already have an opioid problem,” she said. Okaying this, she said, would be “doing an injustice to kids”.
She said the marijuana of today is not the same as it was in the ‘60s, and not only is it used in vaping pens but it’s also laced with other stronger drugs.
Board member Donna Crow said she’s been contacted by her constituents who are not in favor of allowing the said businesses.
Many places are leaving it to the incorporated areas because they have better resources to regulate it, county board chairman John Shure said.
McGinnis said it’s easier to vote against it now, to revisit it in the future for a possible approval. If the board were to approve it now, it would need to set up licenses and zoning ordinances before Jan. 1, when the state will begin allowing the businesses to operate.