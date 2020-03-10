Iroquois County needs a representative on the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency board.
John Edwards, interim executive director of the ECICAA, spoke at Tuesday’s Iroquois County Board meeting.
The ECICAA office is located in Danville.
He said he wrote a letter to county board chairman John Shure asking for a representative to fill a seat on the ECICAA’s board
He asked for someone from the county board, or from the county staff, or from someone the county board recommends “to represent Iroquois County’s interest on our community action agency board of directors”.
He said it’s part of federal law as part of the community services block grant that the board of directors has at least one third of its membership be local elected officials currently holding office.
The board of directors is a 15-member board. Four of the five slots are filled for elected officials.
The last Iroquois County elected official on the board was Bob Harwood, who resigned in May of 2019.
“The only request we’re making is that you appoint someone from this board to serve on our board of directors to represent the interests of Iroquois County.”
Shure said this would be done at the April meeting.
As for business to come before the board, the board approved each committee’s report 17-0, with Kevin Bohlmann, Kevin Coughenour and Jed Whitlow absent from the meeting.
As part of the tax committee report, treasurer Kurt Albers added a resolution for the full board to approve. It was to assign a tax sale certificate number 2018-184 to Julie Pranger in the amount of $1,279.29.
He said this says that the property she bought through the county’s trustee, “All taxes are up to date on the property.”
This was approved by the board.
Shure reminded all there would be another town hall meeting to explain the proposed river conservancy district Thursday evening at Trinity Church in Watseka.