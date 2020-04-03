Next week’s Iroquois County Board committee meetings have been cancelled.
But the April 14 full board meeting will commence.
Due to social distancing and rules against gatherings of more than 10 people, changes needed to be made, said county board chairman John Shure.
He said there weren’t any matters too pressing for the committees to meet. Discussions can be had at the full board meeting.
The full board meeting will likely be a teleconference meeting, with just Shure, county clerk Lisa Fancher, deputy county clerk Breein Suver and EMA coordinator Eric Ceci in the county board room at the administrative center. Board members will be advised to call into the meeting for discussion and vote. It’s not known for how many months the board may meet this way.
“The agenda will be sent out next week. It’ll be nothing fancy; likely be a short meeting to pay the bills,” Shure said.
Next week more information will be released on how the public can call into the meeting, as there are still Open Meetings Act rules.
Iroquois County hasn’t enacted an emergency declaration, Shure said.
“We have to see what benefits there would be for the county,” he said. “There are pros and cons.”
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, an emergency declaration is described at the federal level as, “In accordance with section 502 of the Stafford Act, eligible emergency protective measures taken to respond to the COVID-19 emergency at the direction or guidance of public health officials’ may be reimbursed under Category B of the agency’s Public Assistance program. FEMA will not duplicate assistance provided by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or other federal agencies. This includes necessary emergency protective measures for activities taken in response to the COVID-19 incident. FEMA assistance will be provided at the 75 percent Federal cost share
“This declaration increases federal support to HHS in its role as the lead federal agency for the federal government’s response to COVID-19. The emergency declaration does not impact measures authorized under other Federal statutes.
“FEMA assistance will require execution of a FEMA-State/Tribal/Territory Agreement, as appropriate, and execution of an applicable emergency plan. States, Tribal and Territorial governments do not need to request separate emergency declarations to receive FEMA assistance under this nationwide declaration.
FEMA encourages officials to take appropriate actions that are necessary to protect public health and safety pursuant to public health guidance.”