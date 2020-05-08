The Iroquois County Board will have a meeting Tuesday morning, beginning at 9 a.m. with roll call.
This meeting is being conducted electronically via conference call under Governors Executive Orders 20-7 and 20-18. The Public Access Dial-In Number is 1-480-660-5340, Access Code: 712499, Please mute phone by pressing *6. Anyone who would like information or copies of anything that will be presented at the meeting please call the county clerk’s office 815-432-6960 or email bsuver@co.iroquois.il.us.
The only committee which met was the transportation and highway committee, and the full board will review and vote on action taken at this meeting, according to the agenda.
The agenda also includes discussion and action on the annual list of tax bills to be voided for properties acquired by the county as trustee; discussion and action on the solar farm building permit application of Kay Louis Trust c/o Sam Williamson Trustee legally described as PT NW 1/4S5, T26N, R12W 2nd P.M.; discussion and action on backpay for telecommunicators; discussion and action on setting salaries of elected officials, specifically the coroner; and discussion and action on a resolution postponing delinquency date interest for the first installment of 2019 property tax payments.
Also on the agenda, are the county’s claims, payroll, minutes from April’s meeting which was by phone and fire district appointments.