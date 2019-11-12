The Tammens sent a letter updating the Iroquois County Board on the work being done on their brewery and expressing appreciation of the county board’s support of the idea.
Linda and Morris Tammen went through the zoning process in October, asking for a conditional use of their land zoned for agriculture to develop a brewery. The property is at 1200 North 300 East, near Thawville. The county board approved the project, but it recognized it doesn’t have an alcohol license which fits this type of business. As it was stated Tuesday morning’s county board meeting, states attorney Jim Devine, with board chairman John Shure, is still working on the issue.
Construction their building is in the works. “The project is underway,” said Linda Tammen. Tammen talked at previous meetings about the growth of ag-tourism, and this could be something to encourage that in Iroquois County.
She said they’ve been in contact with officials at the state level and other brewers outside of Illinois. They’ve found out other counties “aren’t nearly as encouraging as Iroquois County has been”.
“Your support has very much been appreciated.”
There’s an application process through the Federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. When that process is complete and Iroquois County licensing is completed, state licensing can be completed.
The plan is to produce beer, hard cider and mead; a beer manufacturing license and a wine manufacturing license with the state will need to be done. This will take 2-6 weeks to process. With both licenses they won’t be able to self distribute, she explained in the letter that Shure read to the board. They’ll only be able to sell the product at the tap room on the farm.
“So, our focus will be to bring people to Iroquois County for their purchases, unless there is a change in state law,” she said, which will require them to go through an outside distributor. Therefore, she said, they’re looking for someone to set up a food truck onsite.
“Thank you again for your help and support,” said Tammen.
“It’s always nice to be claimed for something that’s nice to see that we’re considered a little bit progressive, too,” said Ken Barragree, executive director of the Iroquois Economic Development Association, before giving his outside organization report at Tuesday’s meeting.
He said he was asked to give more information on development or need outside of Watseka.
“Most I spoke to said they didn’t have a lot going on,” he said. He said gathered an updated list of available locations throughout the county; there are 25 or so sites. Most of them, he said, are still housing existing businesses, which means those businesses are up for sale. There are five empty ones, “that could make enticing locations for new employers”. He said he wouldn’t talk about the existing businesses, because it’s not IEDA’s job to act as a real estate agent, and he doesn’t talk about what he can’t confirm. He said IEDA looks at development though a jobs aspect.
He spoke Tuesday morning about the Looker Products Company that was in Milford; this summer the current owner has moved it to Missouri.
The building’s main portion is 60x200 feet, that’s been used primarily for small manufacturing. There’s a 2,000 square foot loft that’s “very unique, very useful”. He said this could be used for assembly or office space. There’s four addition buildings on the 13,000 square foot property. They’re former aircraft hangers, but they’re now rented out for storage. The front of the building faces Route 1, so it could be good for retail or employee comfort area, or it could be rented out. “When they were converting it over to a production area, Barragree said, “there are so many unique perks and efficiencies built in. It’s really a nifty place.”
He said he’s shown it to prospects, but “we could really use the help spreading the word.” He said county board member Donna Crow has talked to Justin Nichols, as he was looking for a larger facility, and county board member Charles Alt has talked to people in the Cissna Park area who could be in the need for the space. “It’s worth looking at,” Barragree said of the space.
He said there are other empty or underused locations in the county — spaces that could be used as banquet halls, retail establishments, offices, warehousing, distribution centers. There’s vacant land around a lot of the properties that could be made available for new construction, too, he said.
The Gilman industrial park is the largest of these and it’s “turnkey”. “I still can’t figure out why that hasn’t gone like it should have.”
He said he’s talked with two trucking companies looking to expand where they can get semis inside to work on them.
As for Watseka, there’s a hotel chain that’s still interested in putting a new hotel.
There’s an agent for an investor wanting to take advantage of the tax savings of investing in the opportunity zone set up. “I really have been unable to advance the Watseka opportunity zone. It’s kind of sitting there floundering.”
He’s still trying to get action going with the old Bosch building, he said.
The new T&D expansion is still working one shift and will through the end of the year. He said after that, when there are more orders because of the new year, it’s expected to make additional capital additions and doubling its work force, said Barragree.
Finally, he encouraged the board’s support, and Iroquois County residents’ support, of Iroquois Memorial Hospital. “It’s disappointing to see good teams not being used to their maximum potential.
“We are blessed to have what we have at the south end of Fifth Street. We need to support them in any way we can. Turn to them first if at all possible. We absolutely need to keep our hospital if we’re ever going to attract businesses of any kind.”