There continues to be questions about the legitimacy of the Iroquois County Board issuing contracts to aid 9-1-1 service.
For several years the county board has asked fire departments, ambulatory services and towns which have police departments to pay a percentage based on the number of calls each are called to respond to.
County board member Barb Offill spoke at the county board meeting about her visit with Gilman City Council, and the concerns the city’s officials have about the Communications Services Agreement, a concern Gilman officials have had for a few years.
This year, the city of Gilman needed to pay $2,141.61 by Nov. 22 for the I-Com service given for its police department.
She explained, “If Gilman chose to not go into an agreement with I-Com by Dec. 1, Gilman is to send a letter to the Iroquois County Board on who will provide that service, so necessary programming can be completed.”
Some of the concerns from the city council were how can they set up their own program on such short notice, as they would need to find a building, purchase the equipment, hire workers, find finances, etc., she said.
She said what the letter is stating is that if Gilman doesn’t go into the contract then Iroquois County won’t provide Gilman with 9-1-1 service. She said as she understands it the Gilman City Council doesn’t have a problem paying for the service, but it does have a problem paying what other towns don’t have to pay. She listed Crescent City, Ashkum and Danforth aren’t paying. “The city of Gilman feels that’s not right.”
She said what she understands is that if Gilman doesn’t go into the contract and they’re not provided 9-1-1 service, someone who is needing 9-1-1 service and doesn’t get service “Iroquois County will see a huge lawsuit.”
She said questions raised at the meeting included: how many county board members know about the letter, contract and conflict, do the members vote on the contract, and how are the bills figured for each town?
She said she asked the council to give the board some time to review the contract and find a solution, asking the council to sign it for another year. “There’s too much involved to find a solution now.” She said she told the Gilman City Council, “We will work diligently.” She said the council responded in saying two years ago county board chairman John Shure said the same thing to the council “and still no solution”.
Onarga is also not signing the contract, she said. She said she was told that if Gilman and Onarga take a stand, then other towns will, too, “and then maybe, just maybe, the county board will listen”.
She said she told the council that if all the towns stopped paying the contracted amount then it would lie on Iroquois County, and the budget wouldn’t allow it. And, in her opinion, she said, there wouldn’t be 9-1-1 in Iroquois County.
Gilman didn’t approve the contract. “They’re sticking to their guns on this.”
“I come before this board this morning to ask you on this issue how it can be resolved and are we going to do anything about it?”
No further discussion was had on the matter that morning.