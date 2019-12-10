The last major flooding in Iroquois County was in February of 2018.
Since then there has been several people in the area who have worked with Indiana groups to see what can be done to help alleviate the flooding along the Iroquois River.
Iroquois County Board Chairman John Shure invited representatives of groups who are part of this work to Tuesday’s county board meeting.
Siavash Beik, vice president/principal engineer with Christopher Burke Engineering, and Robert Barr, consultant who works with IUPI as a scientist who studies erosion, gave a presentation on the work plan developed for the Kankakee River Basin Commission and the Kankakee River flood and sediment management.
Beik noted it was a joint effort in working with Illinois in the development of the plan based out of Indiana.
Barr stated, “Relationships focused around the Kankakee River between Indiana and Illinois haven’t always been the most positive. In the last couple of years, that has taken a new turn. It’s a delight to see this.”
The majority of both the Kankakee River and Iroquois River lays in Indiana. He said there’s plenty of history and information on the rivers for the Indiana side, but not as much is available on the Illinois portions.
Their job has been to try to identify the flooding issues and find some sort of resolve. He said the plan was to diagnose the root causes of erosion, sedimentation and flooding through detailed field and desktop assessment; communicate the extent of existing risks and expected trends; identify strategies for addressing the issue in a system-wide approach; and develop a work plan for implementing various strategies specific to each area within the watershed.
Sand load and sand bars are increasing and developing. Dredging and tree removal in Indiana are concerns because of their potential for increasing flows and sediment in Illinois. In Indiana, the rivers have been straightened, but Illinois has been left alone leaving the meanders.
He pointed out that, also, when the Iroquois River meets Sugar Creek, “You get a big river”, doubling the size of the Iroquois River, and there’s even less known about the tributary Sugar Creek.
“To manage this river you have to manage it in different ways.” There more than 700 miles of the Iroquois River and more than 500 of those miles are in Indiana. Plus, Watseka is in an area that once was a glacial lake, very flat. “You’re in a bowl and you have two large streams coming together. It becomes not about what to do to control flooding, it becomes where do you build?”
Rills, and there are a lot of them, along the river need to be addressed, Barr said.
Beik said what’s known is the river floods, and it’s to be expected, but what impacts the strategies being developed is whether the flooding is getting worse or better.
In the multi-state area Illinois and Indiana is in, there’s a 42 percent increase in precipitation in the years 1958-2016. Unfortunately, roads and towns were really developed in the early 1900s, and at that time precipitation was at the lowest.
The peak annual discharge at the Iroquois River in Iroquois is at an 88 percent increase and in Chebanse at an 81 percent increase. The recorded peak annual discharge at the Kankakee River in Wilmington is at an 122 percent increase and it’s a 20 percent increase in the Sugar Creek at Milford.
These are increasing due to increased rainfall depths and intensities due to climate change, uncompensated impacts of urban development, and increased agricultural tiling and surface drainage projects which are often in response to increased rainfalls.
Therefore, any solutions on river flooding will need to address these, as well, he said. “A changing environment is part of the change in strategies in moving forward.”
How do these increasing trends affect management strategies, he asked. He explained controlling flooding by traditional structural alternatives is no longer feasible or prudent. Strategies have to be cognizant of continued increase and fluctuations in flues. Nature-based solutions can better cope with changing climate and fluctuations in flow. Minimizing impacts of agricultural and urban development has been and will become even more crucial.
Flooding will happen and what needs to be developed is a strategies in coping.
“We know it’s going to flood. We know it’s going to flood even worse. So some of us need to accept that and say, ‘okay, flooding is going to occur so how to I plan for it. What do I do to reduce the pain and suffering on people?”
It can’t just be about mitigation; it has to be about adaptation, Beik said.
He explained what no-adverse-impact floodplain management is. It’s defined as “an approach that ensures the action of any property owner, public or private, does not adversely impact the property and rights of others”, and this hasn’t always been done.
The recommendations being offered, he said, are to adopt NAI development standards for urban areas, adopt NAI standards for new farm drainage and regulated drain projects, develop and implement community-specific flood response plans, develop and implement community-specific flood resilience plans, incentivize soil health and cover crop use within the watershed, conduct a detailed system assessment and develop a work plan for the entirety of the Iroquois River, and conduct a detailed system assessment along Sugar Creek; and he explained such adaption strategies.
He went on to recommended mitigation strategies for the Iroquois River Watershed. Sediment supply needs to be reduced by addressing rill/gully erosion, among other ways. Mitigate the increase in flows caused by tiling and surface ditching creating new storage areas along laterals in both states and implement soil health practices such as cover crops. Selective flood proofing in that strategically protects critical facilities, infrastructures and roads from flooding through structure-specific perimeter protection and raising roads.
Beik gave what’s not recommended due to potential adverse impacts or feasibility: constructing levees along the river, bypass channels around Watseka, large flood control reservoirs upstream of Watseka, clearing trees from banks, increased tile drainage to reduce farm flooding, and construction/improvement of rivers and ditches to increase flood conveyance.
In all of this, he said, it’s going to be important to find the funding.
Rep. Tom Bennett was at the meeting, and he said, “We’re not done,” Bennett said, and he asked, “What’s the next step?”
Shure said getting the conservancy district going will be a big part.
On Dec. 2 Judge James Kinzer signed the petitions submitted regarding the formation of the Iroquois County River Conservancy District, will be on the ballot March 17 in the areas of the townships of Concord, Middleport, Belmont, Iroquois, and one mile on each side of the river going north of Iroquois Township up to the Kankakee County line. “This is something I think is very important and we’ll be hearing a lot more on it in the future. It’s something I think we’re going to have to work hard in supporting to get to the voters.”
This was one way to find a sustainable source of funding needed for implementing the Illinois portion of the work plan recommendations, said Beik.
He said there needs to be continued participation and representation at the Indiana Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission and the Indiana Iroquois River Conservancy District.
And, he said, there needs to be a continued reminding of stakeholders of the importance of adaption and no-adverse-impact mitigation approach.
Scott Pelath, executive director of the Kankakee River Basin/Yellow River Basin Commission, was at the meeting.
He said, too, that the Indiana legislature is recognizing that the Illinois portions are affected by what happens in Indiana.