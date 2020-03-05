There were two Iroquois County Board committee meetings Thursday morning: finance and IT.
Myron Munyon told the finance committee Bliss McKnight is ready to begin trainings, as pertaining to Senate Bill 17. The state has finally given its requirements, and Bliss McKnight has adapted that into one it had been using already.
The training, whether it’s done online or in person, will be up to two hours, and it’s required of all county department heads, employees and board members.
There will be a required certificate of completion at the end.
Finance manager Jill Johnson brought up an issue regarding claims needing to be paid immediately.
The committee decided it needed to make sure there’s a consistent standard in these types of claims.
It also plans on reviewing the credit cards — their payment dates and if it’s beneficial to use certain cards.
It was brought up that there could be a savings in office equipment leases, and this, too, will be reviewed at a future meeting.
Johnson also told the committee the FY19 audit is being finalized and will likely be presented at the April meeting.
Treasurer Kurt Albers updated the committee saying the two outstanding revolving loans are getting paid on time.
Iroquois Economic Development Association Executive Director Ken Barragree said the newest loan, for T&D, is being put to good use and the company is ahead of schedule as for hiring and building development.
9-1-1 Coordinator Eric Raymond spoke up at both meetings.
At the finance committee meeting he said the new recording system in the 9-1-1 center is in place.
He made a suggestion at the IT committee meeting that the email security is set too high to work efficiently.
Johnson pointed out there are still county employees who are clicking on and replying to the faux spam Area Wide has set up as training to break people’s habit of trusting all email.
Plus, LaSalle County was recently hacked.
“It’s a pain in the neck to work around, but …,” said Johnson.
Finally, the clerk’s office is needing to replace its server due to a new compatibility issue. Deputy clerk Breein Suver said the server was set to be replaced in December. She said County clerk Lisa Fancher was wanting to talk to Area Wide on their thoughts on cloud-based servers, but no representative was at Thursday’s meeting.