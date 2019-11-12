The Iroquois County Board had its November meeting Tuesday morning.
At the meeting, the board approved its FY20 budget.
According to the minutes of the Oct. 17 board finance committee report, the use of the public safety tax money as related to the the proposed budget was discussed.
Finance manager Jill Johnson reported the current public safety tax balance was $420,000. The requests for this fiscal year included two new officers, totaling $135,600, three new vehicle, totaling $120,000, and equipment for he vehicles, totaling $40,00 for the sheriff’s department.
9-1-1 Director Eric Raymond requested assistance for system upgrades for NextGen 9-1-1 totaling $200,000.
It was reported that sheriff Derek Hagen spoke to treasurer Kurt Albers and an additional disbursement was received in October for public safety in the amount of $38,221. This additional amount puts the fund balance at $458,617. Also, the ETSB fund has a balance of $583,000 and will continue to receive their revenue from landlines and wireless. This revenue is approximately $2,00 each month. Hagen said their expenses run about $11,000 each month. Hagen made a suggestion that the $200,000 that the ETSB is requesting from the public safety tax fund be taken from their reserves and when ETSB receives the grant money they have applied for, they can apply the grant money toward their reserve account.
County board chairman John Shure said having the city, county and ETSB all contribute $120,000 to joint dispatch would create a $135,000 shortfall for joint dispatch. He suggested that money come from the public safety tax fund.
The board reduced the 9-1-1 request of $200,000 from the public safety tax money to $135,000 and the sheriff’s request of $295,600 was kept the same.
Also from the finance committee, the board approved using the remaining FY19 contingency fund monies of about $43,000 to put towards the building efficiency obligation.
From the management services committee report, the board approved a three-year contract for electricity with Homefield Energy through Twin City Energy for the current pricing of .0302 for energy only.
From the policy and procedure committee report, the board approved the 2020 calendar of meetings and holidays to be observed.
From the transportation and highway committee report, the board approved the resolution appropriating $311,000 from the county matching tax fund to pay the county portion of the Woodland bridge replacement.
The monthly appointments were approved.
— Drainage commissioner appointments: Terry Burton, North Sheldon South Concord Drainage District; Jeffrey Orr, LaHogue Drainage District 1; Scott Storm, Blackson Drainage District 1.
— 708 Mental Health Board: Dr. Rodney Alford, replacing Seiri Schippert.