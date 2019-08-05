Cast

The cast of "The Hallelujah Girls" includes: Jim Shrove (Gilman), Pat Ward (Ashkum), Julia Bell (Watseka), Katie Lindsey (Gilman), Renee Wellborn (Bourbonnais), Wendy Shelquist (Bourbonnais), John Haley (Chebanse) and (seated) Connie Huffman (Rossville).

 Photo contributed

Country Theatre Workshop will soon present its final show of its season, “The Hallelujah Girls”, a rollicking Southern comedy about a group of friends who realize that time is precious, and they need to get motivated if they’re going to live their lives to the fullest, according to a news release.

The crowd will be able to listen in as various plans are discussed on the Friday afternoon ‘gatherings’ at the Spa-Dee-Dah.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 and at 2 p.m.  Aug. 18 and 25.

For tickets phone 815-457-2626 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

All performances are at the CTW Theatre, located two miles north of

Cissna Park on IL Rt. 49.

Tags