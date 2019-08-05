Country Theatre Workshop will soon present its final show of its season, “The Hallelujah Girls”, a rollicking Southern comedy about a group of friends who realize that time is precious, and they need to get motivated if they’re going to live their lives to the fullest, according to a news release.
The crowd will be able to listen in as various plans are discussed on the Friday afternoon ‘gatherings’ at the Spa-Dee-Dah.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25.
For tickets phone 815-457-2626 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
All performances are at the CTW Theatre, located two miles north of
Cissna Park on IL Rt. 49.