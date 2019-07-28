"Route 66", the next production at Country Theatre Workshop, begins with the sounds of 1950s, then, traveling along Rt.66 from Chicago across the USA ending at the California coast with surf music of the 1960s.
This fun and nostalgic musical revue, features some of the greatest ‘Rock ‘n’ Road’ hits, according to a news release. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, 2, 3, and 2 p.m. Aug.4 at the CTW Theatre, two miles north of Cissna Park on IL Rt. 49. For tickets phone 815-457-2626 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.