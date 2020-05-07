Cars and motorcycles and other cool vehicles will be part of Corona Cruise May 17 in Watseka.
Nichols Paint and Fab in Watseka is hosting the event. Owner Justin Nichols said, “I just thought car and bike people needed something to do along with our community. I hope for the best weather and turnout.”
People are invited to practice social distancing and also get out along the cruise route and see the cars, trucks and motorcycles as they go by.
“We will be doing awards,” Nichols said. “We are asking anybody on the route to email us at nicholspaintandfab@yahoo.com with a picture of their favorite vehicle.”
The top three will be awarded a prize, he said, with first place getting $100, second place getting $50 and third place getting $25.
The cruise route will begin at the Unit 9 bus garage in Watseka at 1 p.m.
The cruisers will then turn right on U.S. 24 and make their way into the city. Once there they will turn right on Second Street, then turn left on Cherry Street and turn right on Fourth Street, turn left on East Fairman, turn left on Belmont Avenue, turn right on Martin Avenue and go through the circle drive at Heritage Woods.
From there the cruisers will to back to Belmont and turn right, turn right on Lincoln Street, turn left on 10th Street, turn right on Grant and go past the Iroquois County Courthouse to U.S. 24.
At U.S. 24 (Walnut) they will turn right and then travel until they get to County Road 2280 East, where they will turn left to 1850 North Road, where they will turn left, and then go to Brianna Drive and turn left. After cruising down Brianna Drive they will turn right on U.S. 24 (Walnut), and go through downtown Watseka, ending up back at the Unit 9 bus garage.
Nichols said there cannot be any burnouts and nothing can be handed out during the cruise.
“Please keep in mind to follow the rules for social distancing,” he said, noting that there can’t be any groups gathered and people should keep the 6-foot distance.
Nichols Paint and Fab has two shops in Watseka: one on South Second Street and the newest one in the old Watseka Body Shop building on Walnut. They are planning an open house of some kind in the future, once social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic is relaxed and people can start gathering again.
In the meantime, he said, they thought this would be a fun thing to do and let people who are interested in vehicles enjoy them.