Voter turnout was light in Iroquois County, with 25.62 percent of the voters, or 4,549 people, voting in the March 17 primary election.
There were few contested races on either the Republican or Democratic ballot.
Voters in Middleport, Belmont, Concord, and Iroquois townships, and residents one mile on either side of the Iroquois River going north from Iroquois Township to the Kankakee County border were asked to vote on whether or not a conservancy district should be formed for those townships. The answer was 929 no to 465 yes.
The other contested race in local elections was on the Republican ballot for Iroquois County Board District 4. There incumbents Sherry Johnson, Kevin Coughenour and Kevin W. Bohlmann were challenged by Todd Oster. The vote totals were: Johnson, 498, Coughenour, 477, Bohlmann, 549 and Oster 426.
There were several national and state races on the Republican ballot.
For president, Donald J Trump received 3,175 votes, to challenger Rogue De La Fuente’s 106 votes.
For U.S. Senator, Mark C. Curran Jr received 1,084 votes, Tom Tarter received 558 votes, Casey Chlebek received 160 votes, Peggy Hubbard received 628 votes and Robert Marshall received 503 votes.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger was unopposed for this primary, received 3,121 votes.
For the D16 delegate race, John Cabello received 2,751 votes to Jan Klaas; 2,379 votes.
For the D16 alternate delegate race, Susan Wynn Bence received 2,586 votes, Judith Wooten received 2,126 votes and Larry Smith received 2,276 votes.
State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett was unopposed for the primary, receive 3,163 votes. Iroquois County Circuit Clerk Lisa Hines was unopposed, receiving 3,180 votes.
Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine was unopposed in the primary, receiving 3,064 votes.
Iroquois County Coroner William M. Cheatum was unopposed, receiving 3,163 votes.
For Iroquois County Board, District 1 - Chad A. McGinnis received 715 votes and Michael McTaggart received 673 votes.
For Iroquois County Board District 2: Barbara Offill, 604 votes, David H. Penny, 534 votes and Ernest Curtis, 564 votes.
For Iroquois County Board District 3, Charles R. Alt received 647 votes and Thomas Lynch received 710 votes.
For Judge Erickson’s vacancy in the 21st Judicial Circuit, William S. Dickenson received 3,019 votes.
For Judge Kick’s vacancy in the 21st Judicial Circuit, Lindsay Parkhurst received 2,996 votes.
For Judge James Kinzer’s vacancy in the 21st Judicial Circuit, Judge Michael C. Sabol received 3,036 votes.
On the Democratic primary ballot, presidential candidates were: Deval Patrick, 2 votes; Bernie Sanders, 376 votes; Joseph R. Biden, 693 votes; Michael R. Bloomberg, 16 votes; Elizabeth Warren, 21 votes; Pete Buttigieg, 18 votes; Tom Steyer, 1 vote; Andrew Yang, 6 votes; Michael Bennet, 1 vote; John K. Delaney, 2 votes; Tulsi Gabbard, 11 votes and Cory Booker, 2 votes.
U.S. Sen. Richard J. Durbin was unopposed on the primary ballot and received 1,049 votes.
For the Democratic primary, Dani Brzozowski is running for District 16 Representative in Congress and received 997 votes.
For District 16 delegate: Steve Stadelman, 602 votes; Wendy LaFauce, 616 votes; Ahswin Puri, 553 votes; Amy Sipovic Boyles, 581 votes; Elsa Von Huben, 26 votes; Edward Caputo, 16 votes; Quinton Rosser, 15 votes; Timothy Bradley, 50 votes; John Reis, 31 votes; Michael Soto, 44 votes; Joan Garnier, 302 votes; Justine Trout, 305 votes; Art Bardsley, 255 votes; JJ Wett, 243 votes; Elizabeth Lindquist, 74 votes; John Gedney, 24 votes; Elaine Pannell, 40 votes; Courtney Schuett, 24 votes; James K. Riley, 20 votes; Angie Bodine, 31 votes; Carolyn Moore, 33 votes, Charles Gentert, 15 votes.
For the vacancy left by Judge Erickson in the 21st Judicial Circuit, Kenneth Wright received 983 votes.