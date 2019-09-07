The Central Comets defeated the Herscher Tigers 42-26 Friday night at Central High School in prep football action.
The Comets got on the board first in the first quarter with a 59 yard pass from Jay Lemenager to Jacob Shoven.
Lemenager found Shoven again in the first quarter for an 83-yard pass to put the Comets up 14-0, after Lemanger ran for a two-point conversion.
The Tigers were able to get on the board early in the second quarter, but Lemenager found Shoven again with a 28-yard pass. A Chandler Burrow kick made the score 21-6 in favor of the Comets.
The Comets scored again in the second quarter, but this time Lemenager found Trevor Meier for a 7-yard pass..
A 55-yard fumble return allowed the Tigers to score later in the second quarter and the Comets led at the half 27-13.
The third quarter saw Lemenager have a two-yard run for a touchdown and then Caden Perry ran for a two-point conversion to make the score 35-13.
Garrett Graham caught a 20-yard pass from Lemenager to score again and Burrow’s kick was good, putting the Comets up 42-13.
The Tigers scored later in the quarter and the Comets led at the end of the third 42-20.
The Tigers scored again in the fourth quarter, which was the only points put up in that quarter, with the final score being 42-26.
“This is a game our kids had been looking forward to,” said Coach Brian Spooner, “because since we’ve brought them back on the schedule - last year was a close game - but the previous two years they roughed us up pretty good.
“I think our kids were really hungry to come out and prove a point that they couldn’t just continue to roll over us.
“I think we played, especially in the first half and really the first three quarters, we played with a lot of intensity and played very hard football. Offensively, the way they ran their defense it just told us that we needed to throw the ball, which we certainly feel comfortable doing. We had a lot of big plays and it just turned into kind of a snowball effect. You get one big pass play for a touchdown then turn around they give you another one and all of a sudden we’re clicking on all cylinders and playing real well.
“I think our defense at times played very well. We have the intensity and we have the aggression, what we are really lacking is the big stops when we need them. That’s what we’ve got to get better at.”
Spooner said they will be working in the next week on those things.
“Yes, I think that’s where our focus is going to be at from this point going forward. I think we’re going to really work hard to make sure we stay focused and we’re not having these little mental lapses that are causing us, not really a lot of problems, but against a really, really good team it would be a major problem. We have to clean that up as we continue move through the season because if we don’t it’s just going to catch up to us someday and we’ll look back and think ‘well, if we had just done this or woulda, shoulda, coulda’, and you don’t really want to be in that situation.
“But, I am pleased with the way we are playing and offensively especially, we’re moving the ball around band scoring a lot of points, which is very important this time of year.”
Spooner said he thought the offensive line and defensive line played well.
“Our offensive line gave Jay lots of time to throw and toward the second half they allowed Garret Graham to run the ball effectively. So those guys deserve a lot of credit.
“I think Jacob Shoven broke the single game record for receiving yards in the game,” Spooner said.
Shoven had 10 receptions on the night for 237 yards and three touchdowns.
“We have a plethora of really great receivers and of course Jay’s great at throwing the ball. I thought our kids offensively played outstanding tonight.”
The Comets are 2-0 on the year, having also defeated Georgetown last week 41-18.
The team travels to Westville Sept. 13.
“I know they are still young,” Spooner said. “We played them last year. I think last year they started a lot of freshmen and sophomores and I think this year they are starting sophomores and juniors. I think they have some talent, but I still think they may be a year away, but we’ll see. If they are ready to play us, it could be a dog fight, which is kind of what we need to see. We need to see more of that competitive play. I haven’t watched any film on them, but we’ll certainly watch the film and see how we feel like we stack up against them this week.”