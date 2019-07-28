The comedian Gallagher will be the headline act for the Watseka Family Festival Sept. 21.
He goes on stage at 7 p.m. that night, but before that there be many more activities throughout the day.
The event will be from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at Legion Park in Watseka.
One of the organizers, Mark Garfield, said, “This also coincides with the American Legion’s 100th anniversary.”
Of Gallagher, Garfield said, “He’s world renowned. He has the great Sledge-o-Matic, and I’m sure there will be a few melons destroyed.”
Throughout the day there will be local bands performing. A talent show is also in the works.
Toddler Olympics, a petting zoo, a Power Wheels demolition derby, bounce houses for the kids, craft fair, food items and other activities are also planned.
“It’s $5 for admission at the gate,” he said. “Five and under will be allowed free. Everyone will be ID’d and wrist banded.
“The main stage will be set up in front of the pool and the pavilion across from the pool, where liquid refreshments will be served.
“There will be a flag raising ceremony at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Memorial. The American Legion representatives will speak. Someone from the city will also speak,” he said.
A flag raising ceremony will also take place as part of that opening ceremony.
A farmers’ market will be from 7 a.m.- noon, which will be set up on the northwest side of the park.
All other activities will begin about noon.
Throughout the day, the booths and vendors will be open. Lucas Wright Karate School will give a presentation. The Take Note Barbershop Quartet will perform. Miss Iroquois County will be making an appearance, also, he said.
There is still time for groups and organizations to participate, he said. Those who would like more information may contact him at 815-471-3413 or contact city hall at 815-432-2711.