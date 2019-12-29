Joe Lyznicki hosted his annual Halloween coloring contest throughout October. This marks the 8th year that Lyznicki and Country Financial have done so, and this year he included Donovan Grade School along with Crescent City, Milford and Watseka, according to information provided.
There is even a contest for the teachers and office personnel. Each school colored their own specific pictures based on grade level categories. As the individuals colored their picture they received a candy bar. The hard task of judging this year’s entries was done by Stacey Davenport (Monical’s manager), Felice Waters (Casey’s manager) and Mary Lyznicki (7th Grade Math teacher at GRS).
In total 556 pictures were collected and hung on Lyznicki’s walls of his Watseka office all month long. Joe said that this is the first year that he has seen boys actually give the girls some competition as in years past the girls seem to “clean up” on winning most of the contests. Some prizes were donated by Inside Out in Gilman, Main Street Gifts in Watseka, Monical’s Pizza and Casey’s Pizza in Watseka, in addition to Country Financial and Lyznicki giving away gift cards.
Joe Lyznicki said he appreciates “all the administrators, secretaries, teachers and students that that allowed me to spend time in your classrooms and helped make this coloring contest fun and decorated my office with all of those pieces of art.”
Winners are :
Crescent City, K-second grades: first place, Sophia Mohler, second place, Ben Norder, third place, Rylie Brown; third-fifth grades, first place, Emma Merrill, second place, Danica Lemenager, third place, Kinzie Smith; sixth-eighth grades, Hope Odette, second place, Sydnay Fritz, third place Blake Ritzma.
Milford, K-first grades, first place, Oliver Rutledge, second place, Aurora Lambert, third place, Aubrey Daily; second through third grades, first place, JJ Johnson, second place, Coby Brown, third place, Joey Bushnell; fourth through fifth grades, first place, Mario Gramaldo, second place, Annakah Donohue, third place, Noah Bennett.
Donovan, K-first grades: first place Jayde Jones, second place, Cale Lade, third place, Rose Yarneau; second through third grades, first place, Lilian Healy, second place, Leah Lobaugh, third place, Avery Varboncouer; fourth through fifth grades, first place, Jasmine Kiger, second place, Chloe Ponton, third place, Daniel Fry.
Nettie Davis, K-first grades: first place, Emily Hernandez, second place, Breeze Marrs, third place Adasyn Kirby, third place, Devon Guill.
Wanda Kendall, second through fourth grades: first place, Owen Swartz, second place, Braydon Gibson, third place, Ciara Noel, third place, Aspen Eades.
Teachers and office personnel: first place, Nancy McKenna (Milford) - $25 gift card to Inside Out in Gilman; second place, Jessica Frerichs (Milford), $20 gift card to Main Street Gifts in Watseka; third place, Leticia Abalos (Watseka), Family Please from Monical’s Pizza; fourth place, Jennifer Van Holven (Milford), large pizza from Casey’s; fourth place, Danae Gacchino (Milford), large pizza from Casey’s.