Contest

Photo contributed

Halloween pictures colored by local grade school students adorn the walls of Joe Lyznicki’s Country Financial office in Watseka.

 Photo contributed

Joe Lyznicki, Country Financial agent in Watseka, is doing his Halloween Coloring Contest again for area schools, according to a press release.

This year he is including the following grade schools: Milford, Watseka, Crescent City and Donovan. Students as well as staff members are coloring various Halloween pictures for a chance to win prizes ranging from gift cards to Main Street Gifts and Inside Out, pizza from Monical’s and Casey’s to cash.

Every artist that colors his/her picture gets to pick a piece of candy from Joe’s “Candy Bag” and the pictures are being hung on his office walls at 100 N 10th Street in Watseka. Currently there are 325 pictures collected.

“I have received almost half of what I have given out, so there is plenty more candy available!!”, said Joe Lyznicki. This year marks the seventh year that the contest has been conducted.

