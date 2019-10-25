Joe Lyznicki, Country Financial agent in Watseka, is doing his Halloween Coloring Contest again for area schools, according to a press release.
This year he is including the following grade schools: Milford, Watseka, Crescent City and Donovan. Students as well as staff members are coloring various Halloween pictures for a chance to win prizes ranging from gift cards to Main Street Gifts and Inside Out, pizza from Monical’s and Casey’s to cash.
Every artist that colors his/her picture gets to pick a piece of candy from Joe’s “Candy Bag” and the pictures are being hung on his office walls at 100 N 10th Street in Watseka. Currently there are 325 pictures collected.
“I have received almost half of what I have given out, so there is plenty more candy available!!”, said Joe Lyznicki. This year marks the seventh year that the contest has been conducted.