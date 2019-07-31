The Village of Clifton had its regular board meeting on July 8.
Members present were Andrew Winkel, Chris Sifrit, Tracy Mitchell, Randy Gigl, Paul Hess, Mike Benscoter, and Joe Kolosky.
Also present were Shannon James, Jane Miller, Larry Behrends, Kathy Washington, Lossie Gates, Pete Hinrich, Jim Lehmkuh, Patrick Doggett, Hanley Guy, Tim Kent, John Solomon, and Sandy Tammen.
The minutes of the meeting were presented and approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Patrick Doggett, field representative for Congressman Adam Kinzinger addressed the board.
Winkel introduced Pete Hinrich as a recommended appointment to fill a vacancy on the planning commision. Hinrich's term would end in May of 2022. Kolosky moved and Benscoter seconded to accept the appointment of Hinrich to the planning commission. James swore in Hinrich as a new planning member.
Behrends notified the board that one more member is needed to complete its seven member commission and asked that he be contacted with suggestions.
Behrends presented information regarding Westgate Estates and a possible West Fourth Avenue road extension. It was reported that Rabideau Grain purchased 60 acres on the west side of the village in the early '90s with the intention of subdividing the property. In August of 1993 the village entered into a pre-annexation agreement with Westgate Estates which was represented by Hanley Guy. The term of that agreement was 20 years and therefore has elapsed. Maps before the pre-annexation agreement show West Fourth Avenue, even though portions of it were dirt, angling out. Maps after the agreement presented by Behrends and Guy, show West Fourth Avenue being extended but modified with the road headed west and then coming back in line with Evergreen instead of the previously mapped slant. Behrends relayed that he believes the village feels that because the agreement has elapsed it is no longer obligated to put in the extension in compliance with the rest of the roads in subdivision. Winkel expressed that although an extension may be called for, the type of street, curbs, gutter, asphalt, etc. is not defined. He went on to say that the board at the time of the agreement in 1993 likely did not imagine putting in a road at the expense of $300,000 and instead likely envisioned an extension of the existing road which is tar and chip and has no gutters or curbs but added that does not mean that the village and Guy cannot work toward something agreeable. Winkel pointed out that later on this evening’s agenda the annual appropriations ordinance will be presented and in those appropriations the village will be spending more than it is bringing in for the year and that the village is slowly eroding funds as it deals with the rising costs of drainage and water issues. He went on to say that an expense of $300,000 for an extension of West Fourth Avenue with property tax revenue of only $120,000 and a budget of 1.2 million does not seem feasible for the village. Questions regarding sanitary sewer and water to the area were also raised. Guy acknowledged that he needs to put all that in on one side but asked who is responsible for the other side. Winkel debated on which committee would be best suited to work with Guy regarding the extension of West Fourth Avenue. In the end, he asked the planning commission if they would work with Guy to come up with some common sense recommendations from the entire planning commission for the board to consider. Behrends agreed to keep the board updated. Clerk James will email a copy of the 1993 pre-annexation agreement to village board members.
Gigle moved and Mitchell seconded to authorize maintenance to spend up to $15,000 to solve drainage problems. Several drainage issues were discussed with West Fifth Avenue and Forrest being at the top of the list. This was approved.
Gigl moved and Sifrit seconded an expense not to exceed $6,000 for chemicals for WWTP beds. Lengthy discussion occurred regarding how the three previous rounds have not produced the desired results. This round is the same as the preceding three applications but adds two additional chemicals which hopefully will make the difference. Samples are taken every week and the board would like to see each of the progress reports. Winkel will contact Earleywine to request weekly updates. This was unanimously approved.
An increase in sewer and water rates has recently been discussed at the committee level. No increase in sewer rates has been implemented since inception and the last increase in water is believed to have been in 2007. The sewer project loan payment is due but the account is short roughly $9,000.00. Simply put, the village is not collecting enough in water and sewer fees to cover expenses; therefore, committees are looking at adjusting billed amounts likely beginning in September.
Kolosky moved and Sifrit seconded to approve the May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020 appropriations ordinance (2019-04). Winkel pointed out that this years’ appropriations allow for the purchase of roughly half of the remaining needed water meters, estimated at $40,000, along with preventative maintenance on well four which is estimated at $20,000.
Kolosky moved and Hess seconded an expense not to exceed $6,000 for a new computer for the squad car. Kolosky reported the computer is obsolete and has to be replaced by the end of 2019.
Kolosky moved and Mitchell seconded an expense not to exceed $850 for a new bullet proof vest for Chief Lehmkuhl. This was unanimously approved.
Hess moved and Sifrit seconded an expense not to exceed $9,000 for mulch and border at Gerdez and community building parks. This was unanimously approved.
Kent reported the basketball poles, backboards, rims, and hoops have been installed under budget at a cost of around $7,000. Prairie Brothers Construction danted their labot and equipment to remove and set the new poles. Winkel will send a thank you letter to express the boards' appreciation of the donation to the village project.
Jane Miller, pool manager, reported everything is going smoothly with the pool. Numbers are up after a rainy beginning to the season. Onarga pool is closed so people from that area are utilizing the Clifton pool as well.
Tammen presented the treasure's report and informed the board that water fund CD twelve will mature on July 19. Winkel pointed out that the water fund balance is much higher than the sewer fund and therefore recommended the board transfer those funds. Kolosky moved and Gigl seconded to take the entire amount of water fund CD twelve at maturity out and put that money in the sewer fund. This was unanimously approved.
Tammen presented the listing of the bills. One month of liqour license fee was refunded to Main Street Diner and Justin Hoffner as the ordinance calls for a prorated amount if applicable. The refund issued to Hoffner was not right so that will be corrected. This was approved as presented with a correction to Hoffner's refund from $35.00 to $58.00.
New trustees were reminded they have 90 days from taking the oath of office to complete the Open Meetings Act training and file a certificate of completion with the village office.
Winkel presented for the board's consideration a letter to be mailed to golf cart permit holders regarding unlicensed drivers. Unlicensed drivers have been observed driving golf carts around the village which is not permitted by ordinance. Additionally, in some cases when approached by village personnel, owners have been uncooperative. The letter states that the Clifton Police Department will not hesitate to ticket underage drivers of golf carts and additionally that permit holders who disregard this requirement may be declined golf cart stickers on future applications. The board was in agreement to send the letter.
Kent reported that fuel tanks authorized at the June board meeting were delivered earlier today and will be filled tomorrow. The board would like Tammen to monitor the gas card and report the status of fees, etc. to the Budget & Finance Committee.
Kent also reported that new tables and benches are being put together to replace the old ones under the park pavilion. The wood has been routed, sanded, primed and painted and will be put together in time for the Clifton Fun Days this weekend.