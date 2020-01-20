The Clifton Village Board met at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 in the village hall.
Those in attendance were Andrew Winkel, village board president, trustees Joe Kolosky, Paul Hess, Randy Gigl, Tracy Mitchell, Chris Sifrit, and also, Taylor Panozzo.
Kolosky made a motion to accept the minutes from the Dec. 9, 2019, meeting. Sifrit seconded. On a call for votes, the motion passed 6-0.
There was no public comments.
According to the minutes from the meeting, Winkel recommended the appointment of Panozzo as village clerk. Kolosky made a motion to appoint Panozzo as village clerk. Mitchell seconded. Motion passed.
There was no update from the maintenance department, building and zoning department, police department, streets and alleys committee, budget and finance committee, ordinance and zoning committee, and the
A Planning Commission meeting will be conducted at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 to review the language of the model ordinance from the Illinois Municipal League about changes to the Zoning Chapter related to the State of Illinois’s Recreational Cannabis Act. Village Attorney Dana Meyer will be present to assist the Planning Commission with interpreting the legal language and its requirements.
From the water and sewer committee, Sifrit noted that he met with Tim Kent and flagged a sink hole on East First Avenue between South First and South Second Streets. Haley’s will be coming to check that spot for a collapsed tile.
From the police and public safety committee, a revised Iroquois County Communication Agreement with Iroquois County (9-1-1) is going to be re-sent by John Shure from Iroquois County. That agreement and pricing should be on a future board meeting agenda for approval.
From the local improvement committee, Hess made a motion to spend no more than $1,500 for new chairs for community building from gambling revenue money. Mitchell seconded.
On a roll call of votes, trustees voted 5-0, motion passed.
In the treasurer’s report, Kolosky made a motion to accept the treasurer’s report as provided. Sifrit seconded. On a call for votes, the motion passed 5-0.
Kolosky made a motion to pay the bills as presented. Mitchell seconded. On a roll call of votes, trustees voted 5-0, motion passed.
In the village president report, Winkel described a recent conversation with a representative from AMITA health regarding the extension of the Special Use Permit for Amita Health through April 30 for the property on East Fifth Ave. The shorter permit timeframe is offered to give AMITA time to bring forward some plans about the business and its future. Kolosky made a motion to approve the Special Use Permit for AMITA Health through April 30. Sifrit seconded. On a roll call of votes, trustees voted 5-0, motion passed.
Winkel offered a thank you to the Santa House volunteers. Hess noted that he packed additional bags to donate to the Santa House making a grand total of 340 bags.
The board adjourned at 7:24 p.m.