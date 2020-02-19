The Clifton Village Board of Trustees had its regular meeting Feb. 10.
Those attending were trustees Andrew Winkel, Chris Sifrit, Mike Benscoter, Sandy Tammen, Tracy Michell and Joe Kolosky, as well as police chief Jim Lehmkuhl, maintenance director Tim Kent, and Kathy Washington.
Sifrit made a motion to accept the minutes from the Jan. 13 meeting, according to the minutes of the meeting, Kolosky seconded. On a call for votes, the motion passed 4-0.
Public questions and comments were heard.
Winkel presented a letter dropped off by Jane Miller at the meeting expressing interest for the pool manager position for 2020. Trustees discussed pool manager responsibilities and ways to improve communication between the pool manager, lifeguards, maintenance department, and trustees. Local committee will meet later this month to begin upcoming pool season planning and make a recommendation to the board at the March meeting.
There were no updates from Planning Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals, Maintenance Department,
Building and Zoning Department, Police Department, Local Improvement Committee nor Streets and Alleys Committee.
From the Water and Sewer Committee, Sifrit made a motion for Jim Earlywine to seek bids for well pump 4, and Mitchell seconded. On a call for votes, the motion passed 4-0.
Tim Kent reported that renovations to the fire station will include concrete pad installed directly above the existing water mains which are four-inch transite. He is waiting on a bid from Haley Brothers to see the cost of replacement versus other options. He will report back to the board to see whether there is an interest in replacing that line prior to the improvements to the fire station since the water line is original and any repairs after the
installation of the concrete would require demolition to access the water main.
Maintenance has replaced 40 water meters so far and are continuing to replace block by block. One home was discovered to be missing its water meter entirely. This recently-purchased property will need installation ends for the new meter to be attached.
From the Budget and Finance Committee was the approval of the annual compensation changes for village employees. Mitchell made motion to approve budget and finance compensation and Joe Kolosky seconded the motion. On a roll call of votes, trustees voted 4-0 and it passed.
Sifrit brought to the board attention that he would like improvements of office furniture.
From the Police and Public Safety Committee was a motion to purchase drug testing kits not to exceed $450. Kolosky made motion to pass and Sifrit seconded. On a roll call of votes, trustees voted 4-0 and it passed.
Lemkuhl gave another reminder to have residents make sure they are locking their cars,sheds, trailer, etc. to prevent any break ins due to the increase of theft reported lately.
It was discussed from the Ordinance and Zoning Committee about the chronic nuisance ordinance (rental property complaints within so many
days followed by eviction) and where the committee is with the planning in bringing that ordinance here to Clifton.
From the Treasurer’s Report/Payment of Bills, Kolosky motioned to approve the treasurer’s report as presented. Sifrit seconded the motion. On a call for votes, the motion passed 4-0.
Kolosky motioned to approve the payment of bills as presented and Mitchell seconded the motion. On a roll call of votes, trustees voted 4-0 and the motion passed.
In the president’s report, Winkel gave direction for planning commission to hold two public hearings, the first an informational hearing on the recreational cannabis zoning and the second hearing to make a recommendation to the board for a zoning amendment in compliance with the recreational cannabis act. Kolosky made a motion for the information hearing on the recreational cannabis zoning to be held and followed by a second meeting for a recommendation to the board for a zoning amendment. Sifrit seconded the motion. On a call for votes, the motion passed 4-0.
Kolosky made a motion to adjourn at 7:58 p.m.