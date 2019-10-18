The village board of Clifton had its regular scheduled meeting on Oct. 14.
Members present were president Andrew Winkel, trustees Tracy Mitchell, Randy Gigl, Paul Hess, Mike Benscoter, Joe Kolosky, and Chris Sifrit. Also present were clerk Shannon James, treasurer Sandy Tammen, reporter Kathy Washington, Lossie Gates, Jessie Raines, Steve Harney, and Karie Frake.
The minutes from the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Frake addressed the board on behalf of the Santa house volunteer group. She informed the board the house will be in place the weekend after Thanksgiving. Although dates and times are not officially set, a Fri. evening (likely the 13th from 4-7 p.m.) and a Sat. or Sun. afternoon (likely the 21st or 22nd from 1-4 p.m.) are being considered. The village had provided goodie bags for the Santa train in the past and relayed to Frake that it will likely do the same for the Santa house this year. There is an opportunity to obtain Tootsie Roll brand candy for $20 a case that could be used in the bags. A donation is also being sought from the village to cover the cost of a horse and carriage in the amount of $150. It is believed that both a Santa and Mrs. Claus will be donating their time. Winkel stated the board will consider a donation as well as providing goodie bags under an agenda item later in the meeting.
Kolosky moved and Hess seconded an expense not to exceed $175 for yearly uniform expense for each officer. This was unanimously approved.
Kolosky moved and Benscoter seconded to pay for a physical for each full time officer a year. This was unanimously approved.
Kolosky moved and Benscoter seconded to approve adjudication court in Watseka. The village has been moving toward a way to enforce municipal ordinances as well as being able to write ordinance tickets for state vehicle violations as the fee fine schedule allows the village police department to write tickets for violations and assess fines at one-half (50%) of the State of Illinois fines for infraction. When the police department writes a ticket currently, it goes through the state and courthouse and as a result the village receives a small fraction of the fine assessed whereas the village would receive the full amount of the fine for an ordinance ticket written. The benefits to the violator are that the village fines are significantly less than state fines, the infraction does not go on the permanent record, and can be handled locally. The adjudication court in Watseka provides an attorney who will be available on a specified day in the event a violator wishes to dispute the ticket. If the violator loses the protest, they will be responsible for any attorney and court fees. The village police department will have the freedom to choose whether to write an ordinance or a state ticket. This was unanimously approved.
Hess moved and Gigl seconded an expense not to exceed $20,000 for sidewalk installation in the 200 block of South Main St. between Second and Third Streets to be completed by Campbell’s Masonry (bid $18,800). Three bids were received and Campbell’s was the lowest. Discussion was held on the fact that some residents pay for a portion of sidewalk replacement under the villages’ sidewalk reimbursement plan and that the village will be paying for the full cost of this project. The village recognizes that some sidewalk areas are worse than others and identified this section of sidewalk as a problem that would, when replaced, benefit the village as a whole not just those businesses or residences which are located in the immediate area. This was unanimously approved.
Kolosky moved and Sifrit seconded an expense not to exceed $700 for the Santa house. As discussed earlier under public questions and comments, goodie bags as well as a donation of $150 for horse and buggy are requested. The genereal consensus was to provide those donations and purchase 3 cases of Tootsie Roll brand candy at $20 each for the bags. The local Improvement Committee was tasked with the village portion of the Santa house event. This was unanimously approved.
Kolosky moved and Mitchell seconded an expense not to exceed $30,000 for maintenance to replace pickup truck. Winkel included this agenda item so the village could begin exploring options in regards to the maintenance truck. Lengthy discussion was held regarding options available including utilizing municipal bid, trade-in, and the possibility of installing a utility box on the current truck to make it more functional. Kent reported the bed has started to rust and therefore would diminish the trade in value for the vehicle. The village could utilize the current truck for likely ten more years; however, it would be beneficial to make it more practical for tools. Purchasing a decent bed that would serve that purpose would cost a speculated couple thousand dollars. Discussion moved to the future and the possibility that a more efficient lawn mower may be needed. The donation of the ballpark to the village was discussed and Winkel requested the local improvement committee meet with the ballpark board to discuss expectations going forward. This was unanimously approved.
Winkel presented for a first read an ordinance amending 41-9 to remove prohibition on modular housing. Currently the village prohibits mobile, manufactured and modular housing. Members of the public inquired why this revision is being sought now. Winkel relayed he has been contacted by individuals interested in the option of modular housing on lots in the village. In researching modular homes, Winkel reported he encountered a lot of confustion surrounding this type of housing and believes it may be misunderstood. He reported that a modular house has to conform to the building codes that are required by the village and in most cases they exceed our requirements. The individuals he has spoken with like that these homes are built in a factory setting indoors where they are not subjected to adverse weather conditions. In further public comments, individuals speculated about the inferior quality of these modular homes and the potential negative impact of resale value on neighboring homes as well as work being taken away from local construction companies. Winkel again relayed that he believes there may be a misunderstanding of modular homes and pointed to the definitions of mobile homes, manufactured homes, and modular dwellings that reside in the village code. Winkel encouraged the board to do further research, ask questions, and otherwise prepare themselves as this amendment will appear on the Nov. 11 village board meeting agenda for a vote.
Winkel presented for a first read the municipal cannabis retailers’ occupation tax ordinance which allows for the imposition of a municipal tax of three percent of the gross receipts of cannabis products sold within the village limits if and when that would occur.
Winkel relayed that the Greenway is in need of assistance with mowing and weeding and the group is additionally looking for donations to assist with completing the lighting on the north end which is expected to cost approximately $5,000. Those individuals who are interested in donating time or money can contact John Caspary at Central Insurance Agency or Hanley Guy at Rabideau Grain. When questioned why every other light is out on the south end it was reported there were too many lights on that end and those lights that are out will be moved to the north end.
Winkel broached the subject of Kent being able to authorize expenditures for items that qualify as an emergency or are required. For instance, the chlorine detector that was voted on earlier in the meeting was required after a state inspection. There was time, in this instance, to have the board vote and approve the expenditure and still meet the deadline; however, that may not always be the case. It was general consensus of the board that Kent would have the authority to authorize emergency/required expenditures up to $2,500. An emergency meeting could be called to handle the expense if it exceeds the set threshold.
Kolosky moved and Mitchell seconded to amend the agenda to include an expense not to exceed $3,000 for Larson Tree Service to remove trees at the cemetery. This was unanimously approved.