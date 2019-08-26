The Clifton Village Board had its August meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 12.
Members present were board president Andrew Winkel, and trustees Chris Sifrit, Tracy Mitchell, Randy Gigl, Paul Hess, and Mike Benscoter. Absent was trustee Joe Kolosky. Also present were clerk Shannon James, treasurer Sandy Tammen, maintenance supervisor Tim Kent, pool manager Jane Miller, planning commissioner Delmar Schoolman, and police chief Jim Lehmkuhl.
According to the minutes of the meeting Sifrit moved and Benscoter seconded to approve the minutes of the Jully 8 regular meeting of the Clifton Village Board. Motion passed by acclamation.
In the village president’s report, Winkel asked the streets and alleys committee to look over some material regarding home rule communities. He would like the committee to review the information and recommend if the village should pursue municipal home rule. A municipality with home rule status can exercise any power and perform any function unless it is specifically prohibited from doing so by state law, for example, the village would be able to levy their own tax on gas which would affect the ability to generate income for things like repairing streets, etc. A municipality automatically achieves home rule status when its population exceeds 25,000 residents. Communities with fewer than 25,001 residents can become home rule by passing a local referendum. Winkel acknowledged that the request does not exactly fall under the streets and alley’s duties but decided to give the group the special assignment as it does not have any major projects pending at this time.
From the planning commission, there are some residential properties in the village which are zoned business even though they are clearly a residence. This presents a problem when properties are being refinanced as well as bought and sold. This occurred recently for the property located at 190 E. Fifth Ave. In order for a property to be rezoned, an application must be made, letters sent to surrounding property owners, and a hearing held. As a closing is already scheduled and the hearing cannot be conducted until after such date, Winkel presented a letter to be delivered to the interested parties which states the planning commission has begun the process of rezoning and that even if the property remains zoned Business that a building permit to rebuild, remodel or otherwise improve the residential use of the property would not be declined based on zoning, hoping that will suffice until the hearing is held. Sifrit moved and Mitchell seconded the recommendation for the board to send a letter regarding the zoning for 190 E. Fifth Ave. acknowledging that current zoning (1976 map) is business but property is in the process of being zoned residential with a hearing scheduled Sept. 6. General discussion was had on village zoning. It was passed by acclamation.
From building and zoning, Kent reported he had another inspection scheduled for Aug. 15 at 220 E. Fourth Ave., the Smith property. General discussion was had on progress of construction and court costs associated with said property.
From streets and alleys, Benscoter moved and Gigl seconded to authorize Central HS Athletic Booster Club to paint Comet logos on village streets, sidewalks, and the basketball court with Kent having the final approval of location. It passed by acclamation.
Benscoter moved and Gigl seconded to discard old V-plows. The maintenance department will look into selling or scrapping the plows as the village no longer has equipment the plows fit. It passed by acclamation.
Kent informed the board of a letter dated July 7, 1987, which he received recently from an IDOT manager regarding the resurfacing of Main Street. The letter indicates jurisdiction of Main Street will be retained by the state with IDOT assuming responsibility of the driving lanes and the village assuming responsibility of the parking lanes and outside areas. Additional paperwork regarding Main Street is believed to be forthcoming. General discussion ensued regarding possible design changes that may be required as well as costs associated. Kent pointed out that the state just increased the Motor Fuel Tax so those additional funds may assist the village a little when trying to cover costs related to improving Main Street. It was speculated the project may be on the state’s list in the next five years or so.
From the water and sewer committee, Gigl moved and Sifrit seconded to amend sewer rates on the village fee schedule. After the village was short funds recently to make the wastewater treatment plant loan payment out of the sewer fund, an inquiry was made to determine the source of the shortage. The analysis determined that the actual revenue from sewer bill payments since billing began has been an estimated $600,000-$700,000 less than the engineer projected originally. The estimated revenue was projected to be $309,000; however, the village has been collecting an average of only $230,000 annually. It was speculated the policy of averaging sewer use for six months of the year as well as conservation of water after the initial implementation of the sewer charge may have contributed to the shortfall. There has been no change to sewer rates since inception and the last increase in water is believed to have been in 2007. If the recommended sewer rate change of 20 percent is approved, a minimum user would see their bill go up from roughly $43.00 to $46.00. The increase applies only to the sewer use charge at this time and therefore does not mean the total bill will go up 20 percent, rather just the sewer portion. The rate increase would be effective as soon as the billing clerk can implement the change. As the increase proposed is still short of the amount needed to cover expenses, additional rate changes will be evaluated on an annual basis after reviewing income and expenses. Motion carried.
Gigl reported that the village engineer, Jim Earleywine, said it is too soon to know if the chemicals for the wastewater treatment plant beds are working and will have a report at next month’s meeting.
From the local improvement committee, Miller reported that the majority of life guards are either headed back to school or are participating in sports that will keep them from working after this week. She asked the board for guidance on the time frame for pool closing. Although the board understands it may be difficult to keep the pool open with the shortage of lifeguards they would like to see it open on weekends through Labor Day. Winkel asked the local Improvement committee to meet before next season to determine the pool opening and closing schedule so that it can be clearly stated on the season pass form so purchasers are aware of the schedule.
Tammen presented the treasurer’s report. Sifrit moved and Gigl seconded to accept the treasurer’s report as presented. Motion carried.
Tammen presented the listing of bills. The park boarders cost of $3309.97, should have been taken out of the general savings/video gaming fund instead of the general fund so Tammen will make that change. She also called attention to a check written to the general fund from the pool fund to reimburse a portion of maintenance salaries for work at the pool. Gigl moved and Mitchell seconded to pay the bills as presented. Motion carried.
There were no public questions or comments.
There no reports from the maintenance department, police department, budget and finance committee, police and public safety committee, and ordinance and zoning committee
Sifrit moved and Mitchell seconded to adjourn at 8:18 p.m.