The village board of the village of Clifton had its regular meeting on Sept. 9. Members present were president Andrew Winkel, trustees Chris Sifrit, Tracy Mitchell, Randy Gigl, Paul Hess, Mike Benscoter, and Joe Kolosky. Also present were clerk Shannon James, planning commissioner Larry Behrends, police chief Jim Lehmkuhl, Sam Hoogstraat and Traci Annis.
The minutes of the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The village of Clifton was granted a section of World Trade Center steel wreckage by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in 2012. The trustee who headed up that transfer has since left the village and therefore the pieces have been in storage since they arrived. The idea at the time was to display the artifacts as a reminder and memorial to the victims of the attacks on 9/11. When Winkel was recently approached by an Eagle Scout, Sam Hoogstraat, who was looking for suggestions for a service project, the artifacts came to mind. An Eagle Scout service project has to be approved by the Boy Scouts of America and benefit the community. Hoogstraat would meet with area groups/organizations to explore the best place or places for the World Trade Center pieces and then present his ideas to both the Boy Scouts of America and the village of Clifton board of trustees for approval. Kolosky moved Benscoter seconded to authorize Hoogstraat to locate appropriate display sites, coordinate installation, and create lasting displays for the three 9-11 steel pieces currently in the village of Clifton’s possession as part of an Eagle Scout service project. Discussion was had on possible locations. This was unanimously approved.
A hearing was had on Sept. 6 regarding rezoning the property located at 190 E. Fifth Ave. in Clifton. Hearing no objections to the proposed rezoning, the planning commission recommends to the village board that the property be rezoned R-1 Residential from B-1 Business. This was unanimously approved.
Kent reported in a written update that the boarder and mulch project has been completed at both parks and that eight ash trees on village property at the cemetery need to be removed at an estimated cost of $3,000. The local improvement committee will meet to discuss the tree removal.
Chief Lehmkuhl relayed to the board a complaint regarding parked vehicles blocking sidewalks near the post office. Discussion was held on alternate parking solutions and needs that may exist that would render alternate solutions impractical. Lehmkuhl will monitor the situation.
Gigl reported on the status of the public water supply audit by the IEPA. Five of the six corrective action items are complete. Hartman is waiting on a quote to complete the sixth and final action item.
There is no update available from the village engineer on filter bed test results after the last addition of chemicals. Earlywine said two more weeks are needed to report results.
In Kent’s written water update he reported that a chlorine regulator was sent out for repairs and came back today. While it was out, the village was running the backup regulator. A back flow device was installed in the chlorine lines to prevent damage to another regulator. Fire hydrant flushing will be done within the next month and sewer pump cleaning will begin soon. Kent reported some pumps are having issues that will have to be addressed as well.
Kent’s written update on drainage informed the board that the berm on Lincoln has been dug out but grass seed and straw blanket are still needed to complete the project. Two catch basins on Main Street have been repaired as have a couple other small drainage problems. Kent is waiting on Haley Brothers to fix other drainage issues on the list.
Discussion was had on the cleanliness of the pool this past season. Winkel would like the local improvement committee to meet to discuss how to handle this and other matters in the future. Winkel also noted the pool liner is very expensive to replace and it is nearing the end of its lifespan.
The treasurer’s report and listing of bills were presented for board review in Tammen’s absence. The acceptance of the treasurer’s report was unanimously approved and it was unanimously approved to pay the bills as presented.
Winkel noted that Water CD #13 will mature on Sept. 17. Sifrit moved and Mitchell seconded to roll over Water CD #13 to a new CD for twelve months at the highest rate available. This was unanimously approved.
Winkel reported the village has received the survey of the ball diamonds. The attorney is drawing up paperwork to complete the transfer.
Winkel mentioned that an online payment program is now available to those who with to use the service for payments to the village.