MR. AND MRS. ANDREW CITTI

 Photo contributed

Marcy Zumwalt of Watseka and Mark Kugler of Cissna Park wish to announce the marriage of their daughter. Rebecca married Andrew Citti, son of Barb and Jim Citti of Mount Prospect. The wedding was on May 18 at the Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook.

The newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Citti, honeymooned in Scandinavia. They reside in north Chicagoland.

