Bethanie Marshall, K-5 principal, had nothing to report to the board. Marshall said she would be glad to answer any questions about the upcoming kindergarten class. No comments from the board members were made.
Mark Portwood, 6-12 principal, thanked the students, parents, and teachers for all their hard work with remote learning these past eight weeks. Portwood announced that graduation, if possible, will be July 17. There will be a parade for the Class of 2020 May 22 sponsored through the parents.
Portwood spoke about the recommendation of Cissna Park leaving the Sangamon Valley Conference for sporting events; the SVC is likely disbanding after the 2020-21 school year. The Vermilion Valley Conference extended an invitation to Cissna Park, as long as the school board approves it. Portwood, along with athletic director Josh Landon felt that this move was the best option for competitive balance and travel.
School board member Mark Wilkening made the motion, seconded by Kristina Phelan to approve Cissna Park High School joining the Vermilion Valley Conference beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
As for finances, the board approved the bills and payroll for the month of April: Education Fund, $62,834.50; Operations and Maintenance Fund, $5,879.54; Transportation Fund, $2,577.14; and Tort Immunity, $123.33; Payroll, $149,050.98.
It also approved the bills and payroll for the month of May: Education Fund, $64,368.52; Operations and Maintenance Fund, $8,314.49; Bond and Interest Fund, $8,206.25; Transportation Fund, $3,030.06; Tort Immunity, $24,440.50; and Fire Prevention and Life/Safety, $8,710.00; payroll, $146,761.56.
Hylbert reported to the board that the district continues to receive state money. The COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the district’s financial situation. District fund balances remain strong.
The board also approved
— The minutes from the last meeting.
— THE destruction of the closed session audio recordings from April 16, 2018, to July 12, 2018.
— The authorization of the superintendent to submit the final 2019-20 school calendar with the Illinois State Board of Education upon availability in IWAS.
— The scheduling of regular board meetings for FY2021.
— The overnight out of state trips of the FFA: National Leadership Conference in Washington D.C. and Illinois FFA Camp in Monticello.
— Granting the authority to the superintendent to employ the needed student and adult workers for the summer months of June through August.
As for personnel, the board approved
— The retirement of Barbara L. Rust as office manager and board secretary effective June 30, 2022.
— The retirement of Beth Baier as office elementary part time administrative assistant effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
— The retirement of Sandy McCray as Title I teacher effective at the end of the 2019-20 school term.
— The retirement of Rhonda Killmann as fifth grade teacher effective at the end of the 2019-20 school term.
— The retirement notice submitted by Sunita Rueb as district speech therapist effective June 30, 2023. She qualifies for a four percent increase in salary during the final three years of employment as found in the retirement incentive language of the current collective bargaining agreement.