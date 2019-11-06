A Cissna Park man was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 6:18 p.m. Nov. 5.
According to Illinois State Police reports, Kevin T. Hansen, 28, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of Route 49 and County Road 979 North.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a farm tractor driven by Fred H. Hurliman, 63, Onarga, was turning onto his farm property pulling two loaded grain wagons. The Hansen vehicle rear-ends the back wagon of the tractor.
Hansen was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Hurliman was taken to Hoopeston Hospital with minor injuries.