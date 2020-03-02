The Cissna Park District 6 Board of Education had its monthly meeting Feb. 24
The minutes from the last month’s meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Among the communications the board received was a letter from ISBE Nutrition Programs Director Mark R. Haller regarding the recent three-year school lunch review.
Board member Kristina Phelan asked what a few of the items were on the corrective action plan concerning the lunch review. Superintendent Dan Hylbert listed the items — smart snacks where several snacks went over the sugar amount; temperature logs and paperwork where a date was omitted; milk bids, which were later found to be correct; and choice of two fruit cups over one choice.
Board president Bud Petry thanked the Cissna Park staff band for its recent performance at the boys’ high school basketball game. Board secretary Barb Rust was a part of the band. She thanked Aaron Alexander, music director, for his enthusiasm in the band and the music program.
In the committee reports, board member Michael Kaeb attended a meeting in Watseka Feb. 5 with Iroquois County school board members and superintendents. Agenda items that were discussed at the meeting included the county school facility occupation tax, forming a county school, and dual credit courses. The board members indicated to Kaeb that they would like to stay neutral on the tax; Cissna Park is not interested in a county school at this time; and to keep communication open on further information concerning the dual credit classes if Parkland College was included. Kaeb will be attending another meeting on April 1. Clint Perzee was also in attendance and asked if all the schools could provide a lockbox outside of the schools in case of emergencies. Hylbert informed the board that the local fire and police departments have a set of keys for the school. He would be getting in touch with sheriff Derek Hagen for further information.
The principals gave their reports.
Bethanie Marshall, grade school principal, informed the board that there would be an advisory meeting with Career and Technical Education teachers, Donna Jean, Amanda Henrichs, and Jeff Clifton. Local parents and students would also be attending.
Family Reading Night is scheduled for March 10.
Mark Portwood, junior high and high school principal, informed the board that the administration along with teachers attended a NARCAN training conducted by the Iroquois County Health Department. By law the district now carries NARCAN.
FFA Week is this week with several activities planned including the petting zoo Feb. 27.
Various testing will start March 31 and go through April for selected grades.
There were no public comments.
Also approved at the meeting were:
Ñ An overnight trip of the FFA to the state conference in Springfield June 9-11.
Ñ The 20-21 application for parent/teacher conference program as presented.
Ñ The participation in the Ford/Iroquois preschool cooperative during the 20-21 school term.
As for finances, Education Fund, $56,743.23; Operations and Maintenance Fund, $15,237.96; Transportation Fund, $2,389.93; Tort Immunity, $4,617.20; and Fire Prevention and Life/Safety, $1,297.50; payroll, $148,805.68.
It adopted the following resolution:
Whereas, the District Issued $530,000 of General Obligation Bonds in July of 2017 to Complete 23 Approved Items on Decennial Health/Life Safety (HLS) Survey Amendment 17;
Whereas, on February 24, 2020 the Board of Education of Cissna Park C.U.S.D. 6, Iroquois County, Illinois Approved ISBE Statement of Completion Form 36-24 Submitted by the District Architects Certifying Completion of All 23 Items on HLS Amendment 17;
Whereas, there are Excess HLS Funds from the $530,000 General Obligation Bond Issuance in July of 2017 to Complete all 23 Items on HLS Survey Amendment 17;
Whereas, Section 17-2.11 of the School Code allows the use of Excess HLS funds for other Fire Prevention, Safety, Energy Conservation, and School Security Projects/Purposes;
Be it Resolved that the Board of Education of Cissna Park C.U.S.D. 6, Iroquois County, Illinois shall use any Excess HLS Funds from HLS Amendment 17 to complete other Fire Prevention, Safety, Energy Conservation, and School Security Projects/Purposes as Allowed in Section 17-2.11 of the School Code.
It approved the statement of completion form 36-24 for 10-year health/life safety survey amendment 17.
The board approved the proposal submitted by Steve Kuester to replace the current sidewalks with new sidewalks at a cost of $47,200. If approved by ISBE, half of the funds to complete this project will come from the state maintenance grant.
Petry informed the board that the Cissna Park Economic Board was actively meeting again. Some of the ideas discussed were a career fair and a partnership with local businesses that include students.
In personnel, the board approved to employ Kathy Nowaczyk as part time cafeteria worker at an hourly rate of page of $11 with duties to be assigned by the superintendent.