The board of education of Cissna Park Community Unit District 6 had its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 21. Members and administrators present were president Bud Petry, Kristina Phelan, Michael Kaeb, Ashleigh Verkler, Jason Edelman, Brent Neukomm, Mark Wilkening, superintended Daniel S. Hylbert, K-5 principal Bethanie Marshall, and board secretary Barbara Rust.
The minutes from the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The following are the bills for the month of October that were presented for approval: education fund, $73,691.22; operations and maintenance fund, $15,745; transportation fund, $5,626.83; and tort immunity, $1,274.39. These were discussed and unanimously approved.
The payroll for the month of October in the amount of $148,949.60 was presented for approval. This was unanimously approved.
The following communications were given to the board: thank you letter to First Trust & Savings Bank in regards to Lavina Young Trust Grant Donation; letter of interest from Jacob Marquez for assistant high school boys basketball coach; letter of interest from James E. Rogers for volunteer assistant high school boys basketball coach; and letter of interest from John Maul for volunteer assistant high school girls basketball coach.
Marshall informed the board that the I-Kan Life Education van was there for a week for grades K-6. Parent/teacher conferences are scheduled this Tuesday and Thursday. Funds from the recent Wildcat walk will be used to purchase equipment for the blacktop playground area.
Marshall also reported for junior/senior high principal Mark Portwood. Portwood was attending the annual principals' association conference. State report card information will be available after Oct. 30. The principals will review results with the board in November. First quarter incentives resulted in 45 out of 68 junior high students achieving their goals.
The employment of Jacob Marquez as assistant high school boys basketball coach for the 2019-20 school year, with duties to be assigned by the superintendent was discussed. This was unanimously approved.
The employment of James E. Rogers as volunteer assistant high school girls basketball coach for the 2019-20 school year, with duties to be assigned by the superintendent was discussed. This was unanimously approved.
The employment of John Maul as volunteer assistant high school girls basketball coach for the 2019-20 school year, with duties to be assigned by the superintendent was discussed. This was unanimously approved.
Cross country as a district interscholastic program for students to participate in on an individual basis under IHSA guidelines was discussed for approval. The district will have little or no expense for the program. This was unanimously approved.
It was said that there are no closed session meeting minutes that would be declared open to the public at this time.
Wilkening made the motion, seconded by Phelan to destroy the following closed session audio recordings as allowed by section 2.06C of the Open Meetings Act: April 16, 2018. This was discussed and unanimously approved.