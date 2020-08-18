The board of education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 conducted a regular meeting Aug. 17. The meeting took place in the Crescent City Grade School gym, following social distancing standards.
Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. Jody Niebuhr, secretary, took roll call with the following responding: Massey, Becky Dirks, Tim Kollmann, Christi Pheifer, Brock Johnson, and Niebuhr. Board member Candi Butzow attended remotely. Also present was superintendent Rod Grimsley.
There were no changes to the agenda, and no one spoke during the time for public input.
One of the items discussed was the re-opening plan, with Supt. Grimsley noting everything was set for the first day of school (Tuesday, Aug. 17), for those attending in-person and those choosing to learn remotely. He said the teachers' institute conducted on Monday went very well. Each child has a personalized space on the gym floor where they will sit each day before school starts, and each student will sit at the same place in the lunch room each day. He said this plan will stay in place until the school is told to change.
The audit was discussed, with Grimsley noting there were two points the board needs to tend to: 1. it was suggested closing out the bond account (which has only interest left) and move that money to the building fund; and 2. to transfer money from the transportation fund (which has too large a balance) to either the building or education fund. After discussion on both points, it was agreed by the board to make a transfer from the transportation fund to the building fund. Both points will be presented as resolutions at the September meeting.
It was noted the Policy committee, which is made up of board members Niebuhr and Pheifer, needs to meet in September; the finance committee, which includes Kollmann and Dirks, needs to meet in November, and the building committee, which is made up of Johnson and Butzow, needs to meet before the September board meeting to go over proposals from Heart Technology, which will add security measures to CCGS.
In the last item to be discussed, it was noted job postings for an elementary teacher, a PE teacher and a junior high ELA/SS teacher will be posted on the IASA job bank. Additionally, job advertisements will be sent to Eastern Illinois University, Olivet Nazarene University, and Illinois State University, in hopes of getting teachers for the 2021-22 school year.
Grimsley's report noted CCGS has been prepared and is ready for the start of the school year, van drivers are prepared for all the extra duties they'll need to perform each day to meet the guidelines for COVID, half of the tax money has been received from the county, and the budget was presented, with some minor changes needing to be done. He said the TRS and transportation reports had been submitted for the month.
Principal James DeMay's report began with enrollment figures which stood at 62. They are as follows: Kindergarten, 5 students; first grade, 6; second grade, 8; third grade, 12; fourth grade, 4; fifth grade, 4; sixth grade, 7; seventh grade, 5; and eighth grade, 11. These numbers were as of Aug.14, with Grimsley noting there had been at least one drop so the total is at 61. The number reflects students who were registered, not the total number of students in the room, as it was not known at the time of the report who would be doing remote learning. There are 34 high school students from the district attending the three accepting high schools (Iroquois West, Cissna Park and Watseka).
DeMay noted Cross Country is currently underway with a co-op with Glenn Raymond, Watseka. Coach is Heather Johnson and there are 15 runners on the roster – 11 from Watseka and four from CCGS. There are seven meets scheduled, with the first set for this Saturday in Champaign.
DeMay's report also noted the teachers' institute that day reviewed all the daily procedures for the school and noted an instructional coach from ROE attended the meeting and she will start in October. Plans for Tuesday, Aug. 18, the first day of school, noted dismissal will be at 11:30 a.m., with staff staying until 3:30 p.m.
Steve Massey took time to inform the board he had been in touch with members of the Crescent City Historical Society and told of their plans for some of the memorabilia from Crescent-Iroquois High School. It was agreed more discussion would need to take place among the board to decide how items at the high school will be disbursed.
The board then approved the minutes of the July 20 regular meeting and those of a special meeting conducted Aug. 6; accepted the treasurer's report dated July 31, approved the payment of bills dated Aug.17, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of July, 2020; voted to leave closed minutes closed, approved the destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, and approved the first reading of Press Plus issues 104 and 105,
The 2020-21 student handbook for CCGS was approved, followed by the approval to conduct a budget hearing at 6:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, which is just before the board's regular meeting. In its final action the board approved a pay raise for Rachel Pueschell for the current school year.
At 8:05 p.m. The board adjourned to an executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this act.
After the executive meeting, the board adjourned after reconvening into regular session. The next meeting will be Monday, Sept. 21 – a budget hearing will take place at 6:55 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7.