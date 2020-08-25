The Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Heritage Park, Crescent City. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
The CI Boosters are a group who support the staff and students of Crescent City Grade School. The non-profit group provides funds to help with the costs of field trips, purchase items to show school support, help increase classroom libraries and much more. Those who participate in the booster club don't have to have a child enrolled at the school – members can be parents of the district's high school students or just members of the community who want to help support CCGS.
The first meeting will be to discuss the upcoming year's activities and explore ideas for raising funds for the group. The officers include Darcey Smith, president; Kelly Milk, vice president; Malia Kollmann, treasurer; and Kim Rabe, secretary. You can contact any of these officers or call the school office to get more information on the group.
If you would like to help the boosters but don't have much time, you can still help out. One of the ways you can help is by downloading the Box Tops for Education app, choose CCGS as your school, and then use the app to scan receipts for the purchase of participating items in the program.