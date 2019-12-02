The Iroquois County Historical Society’s 52nd annual Christmas Tree Lane is officially open to the public. This year’s theme is “Angels We Have Heard on High” and there are 43 decorated trees on the first and second floors of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
Visitors can view the trees from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Monday, Dec. 23. There are two special openings scheduled: 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, which is when the Iroquois County Cantata will be performed at First Christian Church, 546 N. Sixth, Watseka; and 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. Voting by the public will take place through Dec. 23.
In addition to the public voting on their favorite trees, a panel of judges will select the best trees in the following categories: Best Use of Theme, Most Original, Best Decorated and Best Handcrafted Decorations. Entries in the Gingerbread House Gallery, which do not have to follow the Christmas Tree Lane theme, will be judged on Most Original and Best Decorated Display.
For more information on Christmas Tree Lane, Gingerbread House Gallery or other museum events, call 8150-432-2215.