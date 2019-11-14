Christ Lutheran, St. Paul’s students visit Tunnels to Towers exhibit
A group of Lutheran students from Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley and St. Paul’s School in Woodworth had the opportunity to visit the traveling 9/11 museum that was recently in Watseka, according to a news release.
The combined 7-12 graders from St. Paul’s enjoyed fellowship and a pizza lunch at Monical’s. Then a tour of the September 11th display was made more special as they heard the story of the dedication and sacrifice of the first responders who were lost on that fateful day by actual NYFD veterans who were there.
Volunteer Susan Wynn Bence provided the added bonus of giving an impromptu explanation of the recently dedicated downtown, mural of Potawatomi “princess” Watchakee, for whom Watseka is named. The students from both schools enjoyed seeing former classmates and meeting new ones, according to the information provided.