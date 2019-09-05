September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, which provides a chance to learn more about this serious health condition. According to Centers for Disease Control, obesity affects nearly 14 million children with nearly 14% of 2-5 year olds considered obese, and teens, with almost 21% of 12-19 year olds struggling with obesity. While there is no simple solution, there are many ways parents, communities, and health professionals can support children on the journey to good health.
Why is this an issue?
Childhood obesity is a public health problem for many reasons. Obese children are at higher risk for developing health conditions like asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Children with obesity can be bullied and are more likely to suffer from social isolation, depression, and lower self-esteem. Obese children are also more likely to become obese adults, leading to lifelong physical and mental health problems.
Factors including eating and physical activity behaviors, genetics, metabolism, and family and home environment, along with community factors may be at play with this health issue. For some children and families, obesity may be influenced by too much time spent being inactive, lack of sleep, lack of places to go in the community for physical activity, easy access to inexpensive/high calorie foods and sugary beverages, and a lack of access to affordable healthy foods.
How do dairy foods play a role?
It is important to include dairy foods like milk, cheese, and yogurt in the diet as they are packed with essential nutrients. Along with being good sources of protein, zinc and B vitamins, dairy foods are a main source of calcium, a mineral needed for strong bones. Dairy products are considered nutrient-rich foods, and their availability, variety and convenience make them ideal food choices for families looking to build healthy eating habits. “Research affirms dairy’s place in the diet, and importance in growing healthy children,” states St. Louis District Dairy Council Senior Nutrition Educator and Registered Dietitian, Monica Nyman. Studies indicate that children who drink milk are more likely to have a lower body mass than non-milk drinkers.
Looking to the Future
Parents, teachers, and health professionals can help prevent obesity and support healthy growth in children in a variety of ways. Identifying what a healthy diet looks like, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein, and dairy foods, is the first step. Paying attention to a child’s growth over time can allow parents to address concerns as they emerge with their health professionals. Finally, being a role model with healthy eating and physical activity habits can be a powerful tool.
Addressing obesity can start in the home, but community support calls for a group effort. Communities can ensure that neighborhoods have low-cost physical activity opportunities such as parks, trails, and recreation centers. Health experts can measure children’s weight and height routinely and connect families to nutrition education and healthy weight programs as needed. Schools and childcare centers can adopt practices that support consuming foods from all food groups, including dairy. “Helping children select beverages based on the nutrition content is important. When you choose milk, you are choosing 9 essential nutrients, a distinct advantage over the empty calories in sodas,” states Nyman. Working together, communities can help make healthy foods, beverages and physical activity the easy choice for kids, and may help prevent childhood obesity.
For dairy-rich recipes or additional information about St. Louis District Dairy Council visit www.stldairycouncil.org, call (314)835-9668, or e-mail mnyman@stldairycouncil.org. To learn more about our local dairy promotion efforts in Illinois and Missouri, check us out on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.
Peachy Keen Smoothie
This delicious breakfast smoothie sneaks in a serving of dairy and fruit!
Servings: 1
Ingredients
½ c. low fat milk
½ c. plain fat-free yogurt
1 c. frozen peaches
¼ t. vanilla extract
1 ½ T. honey
1/8 t. ground cinnamon
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until creamy and smooth. Pour into glass and enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Calories: 275; Fat: 2g; Protein: 9g; Calcium: 30% DV
Chipotle Pepper Dip
Kids are more willing to eat fresh vegetables when paired with a dip. Serve up this yogurt based recipe to save on calories, but not on flavor!
Makes 5 (1/2 cup) servings
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 teaspoon Chipotle pepper sauce
2 (8-ounce) containers low-fat plain yogurt
½ cup thick and chunky salsa
2 Tablespoons cilantro, chopped
¼ cup Cheddar cheese, shredded
Assorted cut vegetables or pita chips
Directions
Combine all ingredients in medium bowl; mix until blended and refrigerate. Add shredded cheese. Serve with assorted cut vegetables or pita chips.
Nutrition Facts
Calories: 90, Total Fat: 3 g, Protein: 6 g, Calcium: 20% daily value