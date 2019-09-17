Chebanse Homecoming will light up the town this weekend.
Throughout the weekend there will be barrel rides, duck pond, bingo, dime toss, food and a golf cart raffle.
There’s a lot jammed in for a festival which happens every five years, said April Perzee, one of the event’s organizers.
“We do this every five years to give us some time to plan, raise money, make this a special event.”
She said the goal is always to make it bigger and better, and this year it’s full of entertainment.
On Friday, the beer tent will be open from 5 p.m. until midnight, with the aid of the Hope Fund.
JD King will play from 5-7 p.m.
The Chebanse American Legion will have its fish fry from 5-7 p.m. at the community building.
There will be a rollover simulator from the Illinois State Police at 5 p.m.
Vendor booths will be set up from 5-8 p.m.
The bounce house park will be set up indoors at 5 p.m.
Princess and junior mayor selection will be at 6 p.m. The queen and king contest will be at 7 p.m.
Intrinsic Arts fire performers will put on their act from 8-9 p.m.
The Main St. Band will perform from 9 p.m. until midnight.
Saturday begins will a breakfast in the pavilion by Rally Point 1854 from 7-10:30 p.m.
The color run by the C.A.R.E. Group will begin registration at 7 a.m. for the run to start at 8 a.m.
From 9 a.m. until noon the Touch a Truck event will go.
The bounce house park will be indoors beginning at 9 a.m.
Donut decorating with Donny Cotter will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The petting zoo will be set up from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Vendor booths will be set up from noon until 8 p.m.
Also at noon, the beer tent will open by the Chebanse Haunted House. It’ll stay open until midnight. Music in the beer tent will include JD King from 2-5 p.m. and Feudin’ Hillbillies Band from 8:30-11 p.m.
The kiddie tractor pull will begin at 1 p.m., with registration set for 12:30 p.m.
Minute to Win it and free kid games will be out at 3. At the same time Mr. Magic will be walking around until 5 p.m.
Trivia with Chip Fountain starts at 1:30 p.m.
Darrin the Hypnotist will perform from 5-6 p.m. Perzee said she can’t wait for the hypnotist.
And, finally, the Light up the Town parade will begin at 7 p.m.
Tournaments will go on over the weekend.
There will be pickleball tournament will be at 1 p.m. Saturday
Bags registration will be from 10-11:30 a.m. with the tournament set for noon.
The basketball tournament will have its registration from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the tournament set to start at 2:30 p.m.
Softball will go all weekend: 6-9 p.m Friday, 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s great to see so many different organizations able to be part of it. There’s multiple not-for-profits raising money during the event,” Perzee said.
There’s also plenty of individuals and businesses taking part, too, she said.