A Chebanse man was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning.
Illinois State Police reports indicate the accident occurred at 1:05 a.m. Feb. 22 on Old Route 45 at County Road 3000 North in Iroquois County.
According to police reports, the preliminary investigation has indicated the 2011 Toyota Camry being driven by Gary D. Kleinert, 42, was traveling south on Old Route 45 at 3000N Road. The Toyota went off t he roadway and overturned. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Iroquois County coroner.