Iroquois Farmers State Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Brian M. Chaney to its banking family.
Chaney will mainly work out of Iroquois Farmers State Bank’s Watseka facility and be actively involved in meeting new customers in the Watseka area, while helping to fulfill all of current Watseka customer’s deposit and lending needs, according to information from the bank.
Chaney is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University, and currently resides in Watseka with his wife Sarah and two sons, Caleb and Seth.