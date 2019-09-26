Ribbon cutting

Attending the Sept. 26 ribbon cutting at the new Verizon store in Watseka are: back row, left to right: Christi Langellier, Brian Chaney, Char Sims, Stacey Smith, Susan Wynn-Bence, Jeff Raboin, Monna Ulfers, Bill Wilczynski, Tina Harris, Doug Custer, Joelle Connor-Nelson, Bob Burd, Angel Crawford; front row, left to right: Bianca Martinez, Breyan Peterson, Danelle Coffey, Freddie Babrick, store manager, Jenny Weber, owner, Joe Knabe, owner, Seth Wilson and Cory Kalber.

 Photo contributed

On  Sept. 26 the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the New Verizon Store located at 1152 E. Walnut Street in Watseka, according to a news release.

The New Verizon Store is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and they are closed on Sundays. The new Verizon store opened on Sept. 9 in Watseka they have eight locations in Effingham with two locations, Hoopeston, Newton, Flora, Casey, Lawrenceville and now in Watseka. They are owned and operated by the Knabe family.

The Verizon store is offering a promotion on all accessories for chamber members only.

The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce offers ribbon-cutting ceremonies exclusively to chamber members to help promote commercial advancement in the community. Ribbon-cuttings can be used to celebrate the opening of a new store, anniversaries, grand openings, new locations, or any other significant business event. For more information about chamber activities, contact Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office at 815-432-2416.

