On Sept. 26 the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the New Verizon Store located at 1152 E. Walnut Street in Watseka, according to a news release.
The New Verizon Store is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and they are closed on Sundays. The new Verizon store opened on Sept. 9 in Watseka they have eight locations in Effingham with two locations, Hoopeston, Newton, Flora, Casey, Lawrenceville and now in Watseka. They are owned and operated by the Knabe family.
The Verizon store is offering a promotion on all accessories for chamber members only.
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce offers ribbon-cutting ceremonies exclusively to chamber members to help promote commercial advancement in the community. Ribbon-cuttings can be used to celebrate the opening of a new store, anniversaries, grand openings, new locations, or any other significant business event. For more information about chamber activities, contact Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office at 815-432-2416.