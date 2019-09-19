The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the location for the Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 2 hosted by Gibson Health of Watseka they are located at 806 E. Walnut Street Suite A in Watseka. All chamber members, their employees, and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the chamber or becoming a member are invited to come socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing, according to a news release.
Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations as well as to help promote the community through the success of its members, for more information about the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce activities, please contact Amanda at the Chamber office 815-432-2416.