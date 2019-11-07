The City of Watseka’s annual lighted Christmas parade will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 29.
This year’s theme is “A Homemade Christmas”, according to a news release. The deadline to register for the parade is Nov. 22. Registration forms can be obtained at the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce office at 110 S. Third St. in Watseka, at www.watsekachamber.org or on their Facebook page.
Prizes will be awarded in seven different categories. There is no entry fee to participate. Registrations of all kinds are being accepted. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree next to the post office on Walnut Street will take place at about 6:30pm.
Along with the parade is this year’s Lil’ Mr. and Miss Snowflake Coloring Contest. This is open to area children ages 4 to 7 years old. Coloring sheets may be obtained at the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce office. Coloring sheets must be turned in by Nov. 15 to be included in the judging. One female and one male winner will be chosen by a panel of judges and named Lil’ Mr. & Miss Snowflake 2019. Winners will ride with Santa Claus during the November 29th Christmas Parade.
Santa will be in his house on Walnut Street following the parade Nov. 29. He will be in his house from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7. Children are invited to attend and enjoy Storybook Time with Santa at 9 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Watseka Elks Lodge. Those who would like to be included in any of these events or who are seeking more information are asked to contact Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office at 815-432-2416.