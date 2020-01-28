Central District 4 students are doing well at Kankakee Community College.
That was an update given at Monday evening’s school board meeting.
KCC’s Mike Boyd presented board members and the superintendent, Tonya Evans, a report on what Central High School contributes to the community college.
He said CHS students are an asset to KCC and among the highest performing students across all the districts who have students in the duel credit, college/career readiness and early college program, which 14 high schools.
Board member Dave Luhrsen said he’s heard concerns about allowing students to take college classes while still in high school. He said there are even teachers who wonder if a student leaving the high school building is a good idea.
He said, “We’re in the business of helping our students,” and he said the thinks getting the experience is valuable.
Boyd said, “Every student is unique.” He said there are students who need the extra challenge, and these students who attend classes on campus are in the college experience.
“We don’t want students who aren’t ready for college,” he said. “You know your students best; some aren’t ready. We want students to be successful.”
“Thank you for getting your students ready to go for us,” Boyd said.
This extends to after graduation, too.
Forty one percent of CHS grads attended KCC in 2018. Again, he said, it’s the highest in the KCC district, which sees 23.9 percent enrollment. Central had 77 graduates and 32 enrolled in KCC. They had an average GPA of 2.9 with 11 of an attempted 13 credit hours completed. KCC’s average was 2.41 GPA with eight of an attempted 12 credit hours completed.
Evans told the board of the needed services from the Kankakee Area Special Education Cooperative.
“Our needs aren’t changing” from this year’s, she said.
She said there are students who are attending Kankakee, Iroquois West and out of state schools, but there are no longer any students from Central attending Camelot.
The board also eyed the 2020-21 calendar. Evans said she’s working on a calendar which begins later in August than it has been, keeping in mind being to early for those wanting to enter the district from somewhere else. She also has an eye on the calendar in the sense that the school year is ending June 7, if the five weather days are used.
A 2020-21 calendar will be adopted in a future meeting.
It was noted that the 2020 graduation is May 22.
Also at the meeting, the board approved appointing Ryan Busick as the authorized agent for IMRF.
The board hired Molly Clyden as a paraprofessional and Kayla Cone as assistant softball coach at the high school.
It also approved two maternity leaves.
The board adopted the state resolution to prohibit sexual discrimination. Evans noted the district already had a policy on sexual discrimination, but it needed to adopt the state’s.