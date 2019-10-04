Homecoming week is set to start at Central High School.
This year CHS plans to have a “Marvelous” homecoming.
The students will dress in some superhero-inspired ways: Monday – Class Clash, with the staff color being black; Tuesday – Marvel Day; Wednesday – Powder Puff Day, with the staff color being Spider Royal tie-dye; Thursday – Class Color day; Friday – wear what you want, said student council advisor Carol Davidson..
This weekend there will be a student council lock in from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m.
Davidson explained what the week entails.
There will be an assembly in the Crater beginning at 2:55 p.m. before release at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Wednesday the Powder Puff Challenge will begin at 6:30 p.m. with freshmen and sophomores before the juniors and seniors play. The winners of the two games will play in the championship. The bonfire will follow the games and the 2019 homecoming queen will be announced.
The queen candidates this year are Kaitlyne Beherns, Ryanna Bennett, Ellie Gray, Madison Kleinert and Jasmyne Martinez. The attendents are Alana Pourroy, freshman, Allison Cox, sophomore, and Crissy O’Connor, junior.
The assembly Thursday will mean a release from class at 2:30 to march through the building to have Comet Fest 2019 in the Comet Stadium to end the day.
The big game Friday will be against PBL at 7 p.m.
Other sports represented during homecoming week are volleyball — Tri-Point home Monday, South Newton away Tuesday; soccer – Hoopeston home Monday, Reed Custer away Tuesday; Cross Country – KCC (all area) away Thursday.
Saturday’s dance will be between 7-10 p.m.